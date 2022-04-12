The Idaho Falls City Council at its March 31 meeting voted to pass the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would change city code to allow Accessory Dwelling Units within all residential zones within the city.
The vote, which allows for further tweaking of the ordinance before final passage, came after lengthy discussions at both the March 28 council work session and the council meeting.
Community Development Director Brad Cramer presented the proposed changes to the council.
“It sounds like a drastic step but it’s really not,” Cramer told the council during the March 28 work session. “We actually already allow ADUs in most zones that allow housing.”
Cramer told the council that the topic came up frequently in neighborhood meetings that were part of the Imagine IF initiative. Surveys of residents in neighborhoods throughout the city showed community support for such a change, he said. The surveys had between 600 and 700 respondents and represented a wide cross-section of residents, Cramer said.
“One thing came out of that discussion was that ADUs or accessory dwelling units were the only type of housing development that in every neighborhood at least 50% of respondents said we’re OK with these anywhere in our neighborhood. They make sense anywhere in our neighborhood.”
Area 3 on the west side of of the city was the only area that showed a 50-50 split on the issue.
Cramer and Councilman John Radford said allowing ADUs in all residential zones in the city is one way to alleviate the current housing crisis. The change would allow ADUs in RP and R1 zones in the low-density category and in RMH in the medium-density category.
Under the city’s current definitions an ADU would be a free-standing structure of not more than 750 square feet, typically in a backyard, which could be home to a relative or potentially a renter. The ordinance would require that the property owner live on site, preventing such properties from being operated by absentee landlords.
In many people’s minds such a structure would be a “mother-in-law unit” but council members Michelle Ziel-Dingman and Jim Francis expressed concerns that ADUs could turn into short-term rentals. And there were additional concerns about ADUs changing the aesthetics of a neighborhood.
“When you move into an R1 neighborhood there are certain things you expect” in terms of the neighborhood’s environment, Ziel-Dingman said. “When you allow the building of a separate structure, you’re asking for additional bodies that we don’t have the infrastructure needs met for.”
While the structures would be subject to building codes, including property setbacks, Francis said he struggled with the thought that a resident could have a person living so close to them in a structure that hadn’t existed when they purchased their property.
Cramer pointed out that under current zoning, “I could build a 750-square-foot structure in my backyard right now; the difference is no one would be living in it.”
Radford said he’s been looking into the potential advantages of allowing ADUs for five years and believes they could help lower rents by making more rentals available.
“If you Google how to quickly solve a city’s housing cost issue this (allowing ADUs) is the No. 1 thing do — from academia from anyone who talks about it. This is the No. 1 thing you can can do to have some impact.”
A Dec. 30 report from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac, showed many advantages of allowing more ADUs. Those advantages included:
• Increasing supply and lowering prices for renters.
• And creating an income stream for existing homeowners, including prospective younger homeowners who might not otherwise have the total cashflow needed for the debt-to-income ratio.
Trevor Boyle, who lives on 18th Street, spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance at the March 31 council meeting. He said he and his wife have looked into building an ADU on their property in the next three years or so.
“It also helps not only the landowner but also the person who’s going to rent it from my perspective,” Boyle said. “From my perspective it’s going to help us increase the affordability of our house by allowing us to have another source of income. It also will provide more options and hopefully reduce rental prices in the area.”
But Neil Hutten, who lives on Harvest Run Drive, said the prospect of allowing ADUs across all residential zones in the city would bring “a lot of negative outcomes” ranging from traffic and parking congestion to impacts on city functions such as snow removal and garbage removal.
He also worried about his neighborhood’s aesthetics.
“The city owes its current residents the right to preserve and maintain the character of the open spaces in existing residential areas and subdivisions as provided by single-family homes without ADUs,” Hutten said.
The proposed ordinance would require that one parking space for the ADU be provided on the lot where it’s located in addition to the existing minimum parking requirement for the principal dwelling. Converting a garage into an ADU wouldn’t be permitted unless required parking can be provided on the lot.
Additionally, ADUs would be required to be designed with the “same architectural design, style and appearance of the principal dwelling unit.”
Both Cramer and Radford said stringent building codes and the cost to construct a permitted ADU would keep their numbers in check.
“To people I respect that I’ve spoken with and I say when you start telling me it’s going to overrun R1, that’s not true, that’s not going to happen because these are up to $200,000 to build or up to $100,000,” Radford said.
“But if we can take advantage of putting some of these in our neighborhoods rather than add sprawl in the outskirts, we’ve also won. Whether that’s 1,000 people or whether that’s 400 people, it’s gonna help a little.”
The proposed ordinance is back on the agenda with a second reading set for Thursday night’s regular council meeting. It’s possible the council could approve or deny the ordinance at that meeting or it could request a third reading at a later meeting.