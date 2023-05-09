naloxone 2

Narcan nasal spray is seen on a table during a Wednesday, May 25, 2022, training session at the Latah Recovery Center in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson / Lewiston Tribune

Eastern Idaho Public Health officials said a new Idaho law limiting state funding for free naloxone kits to first responders won't result in changes to public availability of Narcan. 

Mallory Johnson, health education specialist senior at Eastern Idaho Public Health, said House Bill 350, which was signed into law in April, may temporarily limit the availability of Narcan, a brand of naloxone nasal spray which can reverse the effects of an overdose, but that health officials are making arrangements to make sure it's still available for free in the community. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.