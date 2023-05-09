Eastern Idaho Public Health officials said a new Idaho law limiting state funding for free naloxone kits to first responders won't result in changes to public availability of Narcan.
Mallory Johnson, health education specialist senior at Eastern Idaho Public Health, said House Bill 350, which was signed into law in April, may temporarily limit the availability of Narcan, a brand of naloxone nasal spray which can reverse the effects of an overdose, but that health officials are making arrangements to make sure it's still available for free in the community.
The new law, which was signed by Gov. Brad Little on April 4, restricts the availability of free naloxone kits paid for with federal funding to first responders, including police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. The law went into effect in April, Johnson said.
Previously the kits were available to other institutions, such as shelters, rehab centers, schools and crisis centers. Under section 16 of the new law, however, those organizations must go through first responders to receive the kits.
Johnson said Eastern Idaho Public Health already has made arrangements to receive kits from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and that the office is working on similar arrangements with emergency response agencies in other counties.
"I am positive we will be able to make it so that Naloxone is readily available," Johnson said.
Johnson said the Center for Hope, a recovery community center in Idaho Falls, is still distributing Narcan upon requests, no questions asked. The center confirmed Tuesday that Narcan was still available free of charge.
The new law will mean public access in some counties will be limited, Johnson said, while her office is making arrangements for Narcan distribution. She added, however, that Narcan will still be available through other funding sources besides the federal grants.
Critics of the new restrictions have warned the law could lead to an increase in overdose deaths, citing statistics showing first responders are responsible for a fraction of Narcan's use in Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reported an analysis by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare found the overdose death rate could have been four times higher if the new regulations had been in place during 2022.
The Idaho Statesman also cited opposition by the Idaho Sheriff's Association, which warned law enforcement offices in Idaho are already understaffed and would be burdened by the need to distribute Narcan, particularly in rural parts of the state.
Narcan and other naloxone medication brands have seen increased use nationwide during the opioid epidemic. In 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to 60 overdoses, 10 of which were fatal.
Johnson said Narcan can be used without training, though she said she recommends training to those who expect they'll need to use it.
Brenna Christofferson, public information officer for Eastern Idaho Public Health, added that Narcan is not a cure for overdose and warned that a person deploying Narcan should still call 911. The effects of naloxone wear off before the body can metabolize opioids, Johnson said, so a person is still at risk after being treated.
