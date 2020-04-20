A longtime Bonneville County commissioner and one of the Legislature’s most conservative freshman are contending for the Republican nomination for the District 32B House seat.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, was elected in 2018, beating longtime Rep. Tom Loertscher in the GOP primary by 2% of the vote, and has made a name for himself as one of the most conservative House members. During the 2020 session he was the top-ranked lawmaker on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index, which scores lawmakers based on their votes on certain bills, getting a 98 out of 100 from the group.
“I was elected and I campaigned on the principle of the Constitution and liberty, and I believe I’ve proven that I’ve done that, and I’ll keep doing that,” Christensen said in an interview last week.
Christensen is being challenged by Dave Radford, also of Ammon, who has been a Bonneville County commissioner for the past 18 years. Radford said his experience in local government has given him an understanding of issues such as budgets and property taxes. He also pointed to other positions he has held, such as nine years on the state Soil and Water Conservation Commission and his past work as Sergeant-at-Arms of the Idaho Senate and as a field representative for three Republican U.S. senators.
“I hope that will give the voters confidence when they check my box. I can hit the ground running,” he said.
The rural district follows the southeastern corner of the state and combines rural eastern Bonneville County with all of Teton, Bear Lake, Franklin, Caribou and Oneida counties.
Teton County is trending Democratic — the Democratic governor candidates carried it in the last two elections, and Democrats won most local offices there in 2018 — while the rest of the district is solidly Republican. Republican Gov. Brad Little got 71% of the district’s vote in the 2018 general election.
One example of the differences between Christensen and Radford is their reactions to Little’s coronavirus stay-home order, which last week he extended through the end of April. Christensen told the Post Register last week that the order is “doing more harm than good at this point” and called on Little to hold a special session so lawmakers could consider what to do. On Friday, Christensen spoke at a rally in Boise opposing the order.
“We don’t need government to tell us what to do or force it upon us or be our nanny,” Christensen told the crowd. “Enough is enough. We’re nearing the point of no return. People in my district and throughout Idaho are suffering. Businesses are dying. ... I have constituents who can’t sell crops.”
Radford, who spent nine years on the Eastern Idaho Public Health board, said he supports Little’s approach and thinks we need to support health care workers by “bend(ing) the curve.” He took to Facebook after Friday’s rally to criticize Christensen and urge people to support Little and President Donald Trump’s responses.
“The last thing we want to do is have a spike in cases, because there (are) vulnerable populations in our area and we need to respect that, especially the generation that helped keep us free, the older folks,” Radford said.
Christensen’s campaign has raised $9,308.98 this year and had $6,187.77 on hand as of March 31. Major donors include Bryan Smith and Doyle Beck, both of whom are active in the Bonneville County Republican Party and have given him $1,000 each, and the Kootenai County Republican Party, which donated $800 in March. Another donor familiar to people who follow Idaho politics is Brent Regan, who heads the Kooteani County Republican Central Committee and the Idaho Freedom Foundation board of directors, who contributed $500 in February.
Radford has raised $18,375 this year and had $13,441 on March 31. Donors who have contributed the $1,000 maximum include Richard and Peggy Larsen of Rexburg; Morgan Construction of Idaho Falls; Bingham Mechanical Inc.; Tad Hegstead of Rigby; Idaho Community Hospital; Gerald Stolworthy of Firth; Intermountain Paper Company; and Brad Lapray of Idaho Falls. Another prominent Radford supporter is U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, the Republican who represents eastern Idaho in Congress.
“As a county commissioner Dave has been a strong advocate for economic development, especially in agriculture, and the Idaho National Lab,” Simpson said. “With decades of service in the Republican Party, Dave will defend our conservative values.”
Whoever wins the primary — which is being held entirely by mail-in absentee ballot this year due to coronavirus — will face Democrat Bill Leake, of Driggs, in November. The district’s other two lawmakers, Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, are running for re-election unopposed.
May 19 is the last day to request a ballot. Ballots received by June 2 will be counted and the results announced that night.
Christensen
Christensen came into office after beating the longtime head of the House State Affairs Committee, who had drawn the ire of some gun-rights advocates for blocking bills they supported. While Christensen has been outspoken when he has disagreed with legislative leadership, he said he has also been pleasantly surprised by some of the relationships he has built in Boise.
“I did expect the leadership to be more harsh with me, and that wasn’t the case,” he said. “I believe the Speaker (of the House, Scott Bedke) and I are friends and respect each other even though we don’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things.”
For the past two sessions, Christensen has been working on legislation to let some school employees carry concealed handguns, which he hopes will help protect students against school shootings. This year, the bill got a hearing but was held in the Senate State Affairs Committee. Christensen said he plans to reintroduce a similar bill next year.
Christensen also wants to introduce a “heartbeat bill” in 2021, or a bill that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Similar laws have been passed in 10 other states, although none have taken effect due to court challenges, and if Idaho were to pass one Christensen said he expects it to be challenged in court.
“I believe doing the right thing is always worth it,” Christensen said.
Christensen said he is proud of a bill of his that passed this year banning sex offenders from living within 500 feet of a child care center. (The previous law had only covered schools.)
“I know the dangers of sex offenders,” he said. “I dealt with them as a parole officer. I saw firsthand how dangerous they are. I hope this bill will protect more kids from these predators.”
RadfordRadford said he has learned quite a bit about government over his time as a county commissioner and wants to be able to serve the people of the area for a little longer in a different capacity.
“I love our state, I love our people, I love our area and I’d love to represent their values in the Idaho Legislature,” he said.
One of his priorities, he said, would be advocating for agriculture. He also views his background in property tax issues as a plus.
“I’ve dealt with it firsthand for 18 years, which I believe uniquely qualifies me to add to the debate in Boise,” he said.
Radford said unfunded state mandates play a major role in driving up local property taxes, something he hopes to help other lawmakers understand better.
“Sometimes the state learns from the feds how to pass the buck without passing the bucks,” he said.
If elected, Radford said he might be interested in serving on the House’s Agricultural Affairs, Local Government and Revenue and Taxation committees. He also thinks he could be an asset on the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee due to his experience setting county budgets.
“I think I understand the budgeting process,” he said. “I hope that leadership would consider me.”