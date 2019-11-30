Reclaim Idaho has come out in favor of a proposal to use Medicaid money to pay for some mental health treatment.
“This is exactly what Medicaid expansion is all about — providing healthcare to people most in need who cannot afford it otherwise,” Luke Mayville, co-founder of the group responsible for getting Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2018, said Friday. “This enhancement to Medicaid expansion could be a life-line to countless Idaho families across the state.”
Idaho lawmakers passed a bill this year to apply to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for several waivers to make changes to Medicaid expansion, including adding work requirements and giving some people a choice between Medicaid insurance and state exchange plans. Reclaim Idaho and others who backed Medicaid expansion opposed most of these proposals, so far the proposed waiver to let Medicaid pay for in-patient mental health and substance abuse treatment hasn’t run into any opposition. One of the purposes of the waiver is to put more money into treatment for opioid addiction and other substance abuse problems.
“This Medicaid expansion enhancement is especially crucial for rural Idaho which is being ravaged by substance abuse problems,” Mayville said. “This issue touches thousands of Idahoans all over the state. That’s why we are encouraging people to submit comments in favor of this proposal. It could literally save lives if approved by the federal government.”
None of the waivers have been approved yet. The state is accepting public comment on the Behavioral Health Transformation Waiver through Dec. 24, with two public hearings scheduled in Boise on Dec. 2 and 3.
Medicaid expansion coverage kicks in on Jan. 1. As of Tuesday, 43,692 people had signed up, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
Those interested can read the proposal online at medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov and email comments to 1115.IMDBH@dhw.idaho.gov. Or, you can mail them to Clay Lord, Medicaid Program Policy Analyst, Division of Medicaid, P.O. Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0009.