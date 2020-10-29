Facebook has suspended a local lawmaker's page, leading him to question whether it may have been motivated by politics, in particular some of his COVID-19 posts.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, said he tried to log into his personal page on Wednesday night but got a message saying it had been disabled due to spam. His political page, Chad Christensen for Idaho, is still up, but since he administered it through his personal page he can no longer access it.
"I'm a legislator," he said. "I use Facebook a lot to talk to my constituents, and they talk to me that way. … It's just a big part of my politics with them."
Christensen said he has emailed Facebook to find out more but hadn't heard back as of midday Thursday. He said he has also heard from a few other right-wing pages that have been suspended over the past day. Christensen questioned the timing, both so close to the election and the same day Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech executives were grilled at a U.S. Senate hearing. The hearing featured bipartisan criticism of the companies, "from Democrats who say they should patrol their sites and services more aggressively and Republicans who felt the companies should have a more hands-off role with most political speech," according to the Washington Post.
"It's just kind of interesting, the timing of it," Christensen said.
Christensen represents part of eastern Bonneville County plus Teton, Oneida, Franklin, Caribou and Bear Lake counties. He was elected in 2018 after unseating longtime Rep. Tom Loertscher in the Republican primary and quickly established himself as one of the most conservative members of the House. He is running for re-election against Democrat Bill Leake.
So why was his page disabled? Facebook didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday. Christensen has been one of the Legislature's loudest critics of Gov. Brad Little's response to COVID-19 and of mask requirements, business closures and other such regulations to limit its spread. Christensen said Thursday he believes coronavirus is real but sees mask use as a personal choice and opposes government mandates.
Facebook has flagged a few of Christensen's COVID-19 posts as false information, most recently one on Oct. 19, when he shared a YouTube link to a video of a group called "America's Frontline Doctors" arguing against mask use and in favor of the use of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for coronavirus. The video went viral on social media when it was first posted by the right-wing media outlet Breitbart in July, and President Donald Trump shared several versions of it on Twitter before Facebook, Twitter and YouTube all took it down. (The YouTube link Christensen shared last week was taken down not long after he posted it.)
The fact check Facebook posted with Christensen's video says "a growing body of scientific evidence supports the use of face masks by the general public for reducing the spread of COVID-19." However, Christensen said there is research to back up their position too and he thinks Facebook is trying to stifle alternate views.
"They're doctors," he said. "They have their own opinions. Why are you silencing them? It just seems like they're silencing people who don't agree with their viewpoint."
As shown by Wednesday's Senate hearing, social media moderation has become a political flashpoint. Liberals have accused social media companies of allowing false information on their platforms, and this year they have seemingly responded to an extent, such as by flagging posts as false, taking them down, or acting more aggressively to shut down some pages. And this has been felt in Idaho. The Facebook pages of the Real 3%ers of Idaho and several Idaho militia and Oath Keeper groups were taken down in August as part of a purge of pages associated with militias, anarchists or the QAnon conspiracy theory, the Idaho Statesman reported at the time. Facebook also took down the campaign page of Eric Parker, a participant in the 2014 Bundy ranch standoff who is running for state Senate in District 26.
Conservatives, including Trump, have accused social media companies of targeting them, and some have called for government intervention. While Christensen said he believes a private company like Facebook has the right to not give him a platform, he asked why they would want to lose out on the money he has spent there advertising his business and his political campaigns.
"I just wish they would be more fair in their dealings with their customers," he said.