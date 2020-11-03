Eastern Idaho Republican incumbent lawmakers who had challengers were all on track to win their elections Tuesday night.
In District 33, which mostly encompasses the city of Idaho Falls, with about 14,300 votes in as of 11 p.m. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, was winning with 57% of the vote against Democrat Miranda Marquit. Marco Erickson, a Republican running for his first term in the state House representing the district, was winning with more than 62% of the vote against Democrat David Roth.
In Bingham County’s District 31 with about half of precincts reporting, as of 11 p.m. Democrat Travis Oler was trailing Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, 5,315 votes to 7,099. Oler sent out a concession statement around then, saying he was glad he gave voters in the heavily Republican district, where that party’s primary is effectively the election, a choice in a general election for state Legislature for the first time in eight years.
“During my campaign, I was able to highlight several important issues, including the need to fix and pass farmers’ right to repair, the misguided effort to raise Idaho sales tax, and the corrupting influence of conspiracy groups and the Idaho Freedom Foundation,” Oler said.
“Even though I was outspent by tens of thousands of dollars, the race was very competitive, and I look forward to once more running against Julianne Young in 2022.”
In District 32, which includes eastern Bonneville plus Teton, Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake and Oneida counties, Oneida and Bonneville counties were reporting partial results as of 11 p.m. and Bear Lake had fully reported, and Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, was on track to win re-election, with almost 84% of the vote against Democrat Bill Leake. While Democratic-leaning Teton County had yet to report any results as of press time, that county’s votes are generally not enough to overcome the heavily Republican lean of the rest of the district.
Sen. Steve Thayn, R-Emmett, whose sprawling rural district includes Lemhi and Custer counties, was on track to win as of press time, with 78% of the vote against independent Bill Sifford and Constitution Party candidate Kirsten Faith Richardson according to partial returns.
Bannock County had not reported any results as of press time, meaning there were no numbers for the state House race in Pocatello’s District 29 between Democratic Rep. Chris Abernathy and Republican Dustin Manwaring, who Abernathy unseated in 2018.