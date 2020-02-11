BOISE — A bill to ban private parking lot owners from towing or booting a car just because the registration is expired passed the Idaho House on Tuesday.
The House voted 61-8 to pass it after about a half-hour of debate. Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, who sponsored the bill, said it would protect people who live in an apartment complex whose registration might have recently expired. When the section of code regulating when property owners can boot or tow cars was updated in 2018, he said, lawmakers were told it wouldn’t lead to vehicles being booted by a private company just for an expired registration, “however, experience has shown us there are some conditions where this is happening,” Ricks said.
"I would offer this is the purview of law enforcement," Ricks said. "But it is happening."
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said Ricks’ bill would help people who could lose their registration due to a law that took effect on Jan. 1 requiring the Department of Motor vehicles to cross-check insurance information against vehicle registrations and, after sending notice, suspend the registrations of uninsured drivers. Scott, who opposed the insurance bill, called it “Obamacar,” prompting Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, who sponsored the bill in 2019, to ask House Speaker Scott Bedke to enforce a House rule banning referencing other bills during a debate. Bedke let Scott continue but told her to get to her point.
“Thousands of people will have their registrations dropped across the state, and they may not be aware of it,” Scott said.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, who works in property management, said the bill would restrict her ability to enforce parking lease agreements or to tow cars that are not running or have expired registrations and have been sitting for a while. This, she said, takes up spots from people who have functioning vehicles and need the parking spots. However, the bill’s supporters said property managers would still be able to boot or tow vehicles for reasons other than just an expired registration.
The bill now heads to the Senate.