BOISE — A bill to make some changes to Idaho's law regulating drones, including under what circumstances police can use them, was introduced into the Legislature on Tuesday.
The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously to print the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing later. Sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, the bill says law enforcement and first responders can use drones to assist with documenting traffic accidents, with traffic management at an event, to assess damage from a natural disaster or fire, in training, to assist with search and rescue operations, or after a warrant is issued.
The current code says law enforcement can use drones with a warrant or for emergency response, search and rescue, or drug investigations. This bill would allow for more drone use in that it lists a couple of circumstances where law enforcement could use drones that aren't listed in the current law, but stricter in that a warrant would now be needed to use a drone in a drug investigation.
The bill also specifies that utilities can use drones to inspect their infrastructure. It would strengthen existing prohibitions on using drones to spy on private property.
"None of us want to see one of those outside of our house spying on us, taking pictures," Ricks said.