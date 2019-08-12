Jim Risch announced Monday he is running for a third term in the U.S. Senate.
Risch, 76, was lieutenant governor and governor of Idaho before he was elected to the Senate in 2008. He is up for re-election in 2020. He is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Idaho in the United States Senate," the Republican said in a statement. "With the rise of far-left, socialist agendas in Congress, I consider it my duty to continue to stand up for conservative, common-sense, Idaho solutions to America’s problems. I want to continue working to lower taxes so Idaho families keep more of their hard-earned money, fighting for a smaller, less intrusive government, encouraging the growth of small businesses that offer good jobs and affordable healthcare to Idaho workers, and protecting the rights of Idahoans and rural America.”
Nancy Harris has filed to run against Risch as a Democrat, and Raymond Writz is running on the Constitution Party line.
Risch's campaign co-chairman are U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and Dennis Johnson, president and CEO of United Heritage Financial Group in Meridian. Risch said his re-election bid is backed by President Trump and many current and former Idaho officials, including the state's all-Republican congressional delegation and Gov. Brad Little.