The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is calling for an independent investigation into the World Health Organization's response to coronavirus.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, accused WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being unwilling "to hold the Chinese Communist Party to even the minimum standard of global health and transparency," hindering the world's ability to respond to COVID-19, and saying the organization has become "a political puppet of the Chinese government."
Risch's call comes the same day 20 House Republicans introduced a resolution criticizing the United Nations' health agency's initial response to the outbreak in China and calling on the U.S. to withhold funding until Ghebreyesus resigns and an international commission to investigate the WHO's response to coronavirus is established. President Donald Trump also went after the WHO on Twitter Tuesday, saying the organization "really blew it" and saying he plans to review U.S. funding for the WHO.
"The United States is the largest contributor to the WHO," Risch said Tuesday. "Our valuable taxpayer dollars should go towards investments to prevent the spread of disease, not to aid and abet cover-ups that cost lives and isolate portions of the world’s population on political grounds, as has been the case with Taiwan. I look forward to a truly independent and fulsome review of the WHO and an examination of the U.S.' financial support for its efforts in the future, with an eye towards very significant reform or possible replacement of the WHO."
According to a spokeswoman for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Risch "is looking at options for (who should conduct) an independent investigation so this isn’t swept under the rug by the Chinese Communist Party or the WHO. He is examining the options available and will work with his colleagues in the Senate as well as the administration as this moves forward."