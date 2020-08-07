Idaho National Laboratory and its role in securing America's energy grid came up briefly during a U.S. Senate hearing on cybersecurity for the energy sector Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, touted the site's role in the birth of nuclear energy in America and its expanding role in cybersecurity research.
"This is the result of their decades of experience in control systems," Risch told the Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee. "Since it was the birthplace of nuclear power, control systems played a very, very important role as they went forward building the 52 nuclear reactors that were built at the laboratory. Those control systems were critical, so they’ve got great expertise in that regard."
The hearing's purpose was to look at federal and industry efforts to improve cybersecurity for the energy sector, and collaboration on cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection initiatives.
Risch asked Alexander Gates, senior advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy's Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response (CESER) program, what role INL and other national laboratories would play in implementing the recommendations of the recent Cyberspace Solarium Commission report.
"INL, it's in many respects, particularly in the area of control system, it's a first among its equals," Gates replied.
Gates said INL "has really taken a leadership role on some of our critical programs" and that it is a "key component to DOE's ability to implement 13920," an executive order President Donald Trump issued earlier this year to limit transactions involving bulk-power system equipment made or supplied by a foreign adversary that could put infrastructure security at risk.