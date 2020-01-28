BOISE — A bill to double the amount of sales tax revenue that goes into a fund that finances road projects that relieve congestion is headed to the full House.
The House Transportation Committee voted along party lines, with the Democrats opposed, to advance the proposal. Sponsored by committee Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, it would at current revenue levels direct another $18 million or so a year into the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation fund.
“I think it’s a good expenditure of our money,” Palmer said.
Most legislative Democrats have long opposed taking more money from the general fund to pay for transportation on the grounds that they would rather see user fees or other dedicated taxes pay for it. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, pointed to the increases in transportation funding that came after the fuel tax and registration fees were raised in 2015 and after lawmakers voted to bond to fund some projects in 2017. He questioned whether raising it more was the best use of money.
"I'm just wondering how taking more money from the general fund is fair at this point when we have the 1 percent reduction in agency budgets, when we have 1,000 prisoners going out of state, and some of the other issues we have with the funding, and especially funding for education," he said.
Palmer, who has long advocated for more funding to fix roads and bridges including taking some money from the general fund, said sales tax revenue has been going up by more than $100 million a year, meaning the state has the cash for it.
“I don’t think we want to get into a philosophical discussion here when we’re dealing with this bill,” he said.