Idaho lawmakers agreed this year to a couple of bills that will boost funding for roads and bridges, although another pot of money that also provides funding for state roads and local highway districts will go away because the Legislature couldn’t agree on renewing it.
Although it got overshadowed by high-profile debates over Medicaid expansion and ballot initiatives, 2019 was also marked by several bills to boost road funding, some of them new ideas and others ones that have been proposed before. A couple passed, but in a year marked by acrimony between the House and Senate over many issues, others failed.
A bill that has been debated for years to shift the $18 million a year the Idaho State Police get from the fuel tax into roads over the course of five years finally became law this year. Sixty percent of the money would go to the state, 40 percent to local highway districts. The intent is to replace ISP’s money with general fund dollars.
Lawmakers also passed a bill creating a mechanism to issue bonds backed by the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program’s funds. That program is funded by 1 percent of sales tax revenue, after certain other deductions, which worked out to $15.7 million last year. The bill specifies that at least $15 million a year must be moved into the fund.
However, the Legislature left Boise without a deal on extending the “surplus eliminator.” Created in 2015 as part of a bigger deal to boost road funding, this was a mechanism to divide some excess state revenues between a state savings account and transportation. It yielded about $50 million for roads and bridges in 2018.
“The current law that was not renewed expires May 31, 2019,” an Idaho Transportation Department spokesman said in an email. “As a result, no surplus from state fiscal year 2019 will be distributed to ITD or the local highway jurisdictions. One-time funds from prior year surpluses that were received prior to the sunset on May 31, 2019 have been committed to projects and will continue to be paid out after the sunset date.”
The Senate originally passed a bill to extend the current formula for another five years. The House amended it to make substantial changes, turning it into an interest-bearing account that could yield more money for transportation projects over the long term. The new bill cleared committee in the Senate but was pulled late in the session due to concerns that state revenues were coming in lower than projected.
Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he was surprised the surplus eliminator didn’t get renewed, and thought it was due to the House and Senate’s disagreements.
“I think it was a victim of the relationship at the end of the day,” he said.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said at an end-of-session news conference last week he hopes the Legislature will come back to the issue.
“I thought that was maybe one of, as we look back we’ll ... we won’t rue the day, but we missed an opportunity there, and I think a version of that will be in our state’s future,” he said.
A couple of other bills to boost road funding failed this year. One, which would have doubled the amount of sales tax going to the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund from about $15 million to $30 million a year, passed the House but failed in the Senate. Another, which would have put about $3 million more a year into the same fund by tweaking the sales tax distribution formula, was introduced late in the session and never got a full vote.
Underpinning much of the transportation funding debate for years has been a philosophical difference over whether roads should be paid for with general fund dollars or whether the state should continue to rely mostly on user fees such as fuel taxes and vehicle registration. The divide falls partially along party lines — most supporters of using general fund money are Republicans, while almost all Democrats oppose it, viewing it as putting roads in competition with other budgetary needs. However, some Republicans also oppose the use of general funds for roads, including former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and his successor Little.
Little said Thursday he is committed to raising transportation funding, but it should come from dedicated sources. He also said he hopes the federal government will pass a major infrastructure bill at some point, an oft-stated goal of President Trump’s, and that it would result in federal matching funds being available for state projects. If there is an economic downturn, Little said, schools would have to take priority and this would result in funding cuts for roads.
“I want real money,” he said.