A meeting Tuesday night on the future of public transportation in the Idaho Falls area brought out several possibilities but no answers yet as to what, if anything, will replace the Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority.
With hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, a poor performance on a Federal Transportation Administration audit and with both the Federal Transportation Administration and the city of Idaho Falls, its largest local funder, withholding payments due to its problems, the TRPTA board voted in late April to dissolve the agency. Bus service ended April 30, and all the employees were laid off.
Representatives of Idaho Falls, the Idaho Transportation Department, Bonneville County, state lawmakers and staffers for federal ones, and a couple of other area cities served by TRPTA held a public meeting Tuesday to go over where things stand and discuss the next steps.
TRPTA is in the process of selling off its buildings and assets, most of the proceeds of which will go to the Federal Transportation Administration, and paying its debts. It still owes up to $250,000, said Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford, and more debts could surface later.
"Creditors are still reading the newspaper and finding out that they are owed money and still calling," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.
The agency's 40 employees, who didn't receive their final paychecks after being laid off, have been paid, City Councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman said Monday, and they will receive the paid time off they are owed once a final Federal Transportation Administration grant comes through. TRPTA also still owes $92,000 to the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho, Radford said at Tuesday's meeting. Ziel-Dingman and Radford are among a handful of former TRPTA board members who are left to help oversee the dissolution.
And there are questions about how the authority can legally dissolve. It was created by Bonneville County voters in 1994, and Casper said another public vote might be needed to end it formally. And as long as TRPTA still exists, another public transportation agency can't get federal funding to operate in the same area, Casper said.
Meanwhile, TRPTA's thousands of riders, who included both passengers on fixed bus routes and people who used it for medical rides, are in a lurch. The Behavioral Health Crisis Center, which used TRPTA to help its clients get to probation, parole, hospitals, doctors and other medical or social services appointments, is just one agency that has been affected by the closure.
"We have over 2,000 bus passes we've paid for that now we can't use," said center Director Hailey Tyler.
Tyler said she understands TRPTA needs to pay its employees, but she also wants to know whether the Crisis Center will get back the $5,000 it's owed. In the meantime, the center has tried to make up for TRPTA's absence by working with taxi services and giving clients bicycles that were donated by the Idaho Department of Correction.
"It's really limited our ability to refer clients out, because we don't have the means to get them there," Tyler said.
ITD's Jeff Marker went over some options for what could replace TRPTA. One would be to do nothing and not have any public transportation. Another would be to leave TRPTA in existence and reconstitute it under new management. Another would be for the city of Idaho Falls to run a bus service directly, like Pocatello does, although Casper said this would be prohibitively expensive without substantial federal aid.
Other possibilities Marker mentioned would be for the city or county to contract with a private entity to run a bus system, or for area municipalities to enter into a "joint powers agreement" to run one, similar to the agreement several Blaine County cities have to operate their Mountain Rides bus service.
A few of the officials present briefly discussed at the end of the meeting how to move forward. Radford said he wants to make sure TRPTA's debts are paid, both to make things right with the employees and vendors and so whatever replaces TRPTA can have a fresh start with public confidence. Idaho Falls City Councilman Jim Francis suggested breaking public transportation needs into levels of service and moving forward slowly.
"The main thing in my mind is to try to take small steps at a time, if possible, rather than do it all at once," he said.
One future possibility, Francis said, would be to leverage Idaho National Laboratory's research to create an electric-powered bus system. Whatever is to come, he said the various government agencies involved would have to work together.
"When people are looking at coming to a community, they look at the collaboration among governmental entities in the region," he said.