The two candidates for the District 33B House seat found a lot of common ground when they debated Thursday.
Both men are political newcomers — Republican nominee Marco Erickson narrowly beat current incumbent Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, in this year's primary. He is running against Democrat David Roth for the seat, which represents most of Idaho Falls.
At Thursday's debate, which was organized by the City Club of Idaho Falls, the two agreed that government should not be larger than it needs to be and that the Legislature needs to do more to reduce the burden of property taxes. Both said they oppose legalizing marijuana. Both said they would have voted for the Idaho Patient Act, a bill that passed this year to put some limits on medical debt collection and which was a major issue in the primary between Erickson and Zollinger. The two men even have somewhat similar professional backgrounds — Erickson is a mental health professional who works with at-risk youth, while Roth has made a career in education and is currently an administrator at Hope Lutheran Church and school.
"I've been struggling for the last hour to find the difference between you two," moderator Karole Honas joked toward the end.
Roth said he would oppose changing the law to raise the threshold to put an initiative on the ballot, which lawmakers tried to do in 2019 after the successful passage of Medicaid expansion via initiative the year before. Erickson agreed that he probably wouldn’t support such changes either, but he did say he wanted to avoid “what happened in California and some other states, where (initiatives) became a way for people with special interests and special money” to bypass the Legislature and get measures on the ballot.
Roth used that to pivot to criticizing Erickson over his campaign finances, producing one of the debate's few tense moments. For the general election, most of Erickson's donations have come from business-affiliated political action committees, both in-state ones like the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers and the Idaho Health Care Association and Altria, the parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris.
"All of his money, except one donation, has come from special interest groups," Roth said. "Including out-of-state special interest groups, Big Alcohol, Big Tobacco and Big Vape."
Erickson denied knowing what Roth was talking about and said he was "not corruptible like that."
Both men decried rising property taxes. Roth said he favors returning to indexing the homeowner’s exemption, which the Legislature capped at $100,000 in 2016. He told the story of his mother, who retired recently and plans to sell her home at some point to pay for long-term care.
“Eventually she will be priced out of her home before she’s ready to leave,” he said. “It’s not fair to put that burden on our senior citizens.”
Erickson said he favors raising the exemption to $150,000.
“Our seniors need us, and they don’t need to lose their homes,” he said.