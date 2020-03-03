BOISE — With the support of two eastern Idaho mayors, a bill to change Idaho's sales tax distribution formula so future increases are given to cities based on population is headed to the full Senate.
Sponsored by House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, the bill would leave the current formula in place as far as existing sales tax revenues, which Monks said would avoid taking money away from cities that get more than average under the current formula. As sales tax revenue increases in the future — and Monks said it has been growing by an average of 5.5% a year for the past six or seven years — the first 1% would be distributed to everyone based on population and anything above that would go to cities that are getting less than average now.
"I think we have before us a very good solution, one that doesn't take away but allows for growth to rectify the inequity," said Brad Christensen, a former Ammon city councilman.
The hope, Monks said, is that sales tax distribution will be more or less equal based on population after a few years, at which point lawmakers could get rid of the current formula and just base it on population.
The average city gets about $76 a year per resident from the state in sales tax revenue. Monks read off examples of cities of similar size that get widely disparate amounts based on the current formula. For example Hamer, which has 97 residents, gets $3,596 in sales tax money from the state per year, while Hope, a city of 92 residents in Bonner County, gets about $11,000.
"We feel like this is a good bill and urge your support for it," said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill.
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti said his city had about 2,500 residents in 1967, when the current sales tax formula was fixed. Today it has about 16,500 people and has grown by 9% to 10% a year on average since 2010.
“Ammon cannot keep up with the strains on roads, police and fire in its expanding retail sector, even though large amounts of sales tax are being paid by residents and businesses in that very sector,” he said.
No one testifed or debated against the bill, and the committee voted unanimously to send it to the Senate floor. Having already passed the House on a largely party-line vote in February, it will go to Gov. Brad Little for his signature if the Senate passes it.