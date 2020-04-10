Help could soon be on the way for some small businesses struggling with closures and drops in business due to the novel coronavirus.
The federal Small Business Administration opened up loan applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will give forgivable loans to small businesses, on April 3.
"It's an unprecedented program for an unprecedented challenge," SBA Regional Administrator Jeremy Field said on Idaho Public Television on Thursday night.
Since then Zions Bank, one of thousands of banks and credit unions nationwide participating, has received hundreds of applications and continues to get more every day, said Merri Johnson, the bank's regional president for eastern Idaho and Wyoming.
"Zions Bank recognizes the importance of the small businesses in our communities," Johnson said. "We have been the top SBA lender in Idaho for 18 consecutive years. We completely understand that when a small business succeeds, we all succeed."
Loans will be fully forgiven if the recipients use 75% of the money for payroll, keeping employees or rehiring laid-off ones and maintaining previous salary levels, and 25% for costs such as utilities, rents or mortgages.
"To date, we're seeing that most businesses have applied for receiving the funds under the full forgiveness terms," Johnson said.
Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said quite a few local businesses have been applying for the program, but he has heard some frustration about the process.
"The SBA and the banks are just overwhelmed," Schwarze said. “It’s not something that’s happening overnight."
Field said the SBA has been massively ramping up its capacity to administer the program, which will make $349 billion available nationwide for "a small business, a sole proprietor or an independent contractor, anyone in that gig economy." Schwarze said he expects to see some businesses start to get the loans next week.
"I think we're seeing a pretty broad spectrum of the business community applying for these, because so many businesses are being impacted," he said. "I think the worst impact is on our restaurants and hotels, because tourism is just nonexistent right now and even the locals are staying home."
In hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus and encouraging social distancing, Gov. Brad Little issued a 21-day statewide stay-home order in late March that, among other provisions, ordered businesses deemed nonessential to close their physical locations. Restaurants have been allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery but not for sit-down business. While the current order only goes through April 15, Little said on Idaho Public Television on Thursday that he expects to extend it in some form, although possibly with modifications, and will decide earlier in the week what to do.
"We will not go back to life as we knew it 45 days ago," he said.
Schwarze said he worries some of the businesses that are closed now may not open again if they are forced to stay closed for too long. Around May 1, he said, could represent a tipping point for many of them. He said he would like to see more of a plan as to when the closure order will be lifted and what sort of social distancing restrictions businesses might still be operating under if the order is modified.
"To me, the most important thing to see right now is we need to see an estimated deadline, but we also need to see a recovery plan for state and local governments," Schwarze said. "We need to see what things are going to look like on May 1 … what the world (is) going to look like in three weeks, because these businesses need to see that in order to plan for it."