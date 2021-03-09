BOISE — On Tuesday, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, presented HB 294 which would create grants and scholarships for students. Though a significant amount of controversy surrounded it, the bill passed the House fairly easily: 47-22.
Despite the name, the scholarships would work similarly to school vouchers and, critics say, use money that would be better spent on public education.
HB 294 was a modified version of HB 215. HB 215 was delayed and eventually changed after major pushback from representatives of Idaho’s home schooling community who believe the bill could potentially lead to regulation of home-schooled students. The new version added a section that stated nothing “shall be construed to give the state authority to regulate the education of nonpublic school students.”
“I cannot promise you that today’s vote will end the emails. … We heard the message. We all heard the message,” Horman said of the barrage of emails legislators received from home-school families.
However, many home-school families remain unsatisfied. Barry Peters is a board member and spokesperson of Homeschool Idaho, a group that promotes home education in Idaho and works to "preserve the freedom to homeschool." He estimates Homeschool Idaho represents around 5,000 students. Peters called the changes "superficial."
"When you start giving away state money, with that automatically comes accountability or strings. Especially for those who are veteran home-schoolers, it's simply not worth the price to start back down that path that we fought so long and hard to get away from," Peters said.
Horman and other legislators’ biggest argument in favor of the bill was its ability to allow parents to individualize their children’s education.
“Just like shoes, a child’s education should fit. Expecting all children of the same age to learn at the same pace with the same materials in the same way is like expecting every child of the same age to wear the same size clothes and the same size shoes,” Horman said one parent told her.
The first part of the bill would create the Strong Students Grant Program. Modeled on Gov. Brad Little’s Strong Families, Strong Students program, it would give grants to mostly low-income families for education-related purchases. The program would consist of $30 million in one-time federal funds for an estimated 70,000 students. Parents of students could receive up to $500. Parents of those in both public and private schools could apply for a grant. Both Republican and Democratic legislators supported this part, but Democrats said the grants should have had their own bill.
The second part is the Strong Students Scholarship program that would give 90% of the money the state spends per-student to parents to use on non-public education, such as private schools or home-schooling. Only students who previously attended a public school but now no longer wish to attend a public school may apply.
For the scholarship program, the bill is requesting $5 million in ongoing state general funds to assist approximately 800 students. Another $5 million would go to administrative costs of both programs.
The bill gives an example breakdown of funds based on past years’ numbers. In the 2019-2020 school year, the state paid an average of $6,713 per student. Under the new bill, the student would have received 90% of that in scholarship money for private school education, which comes to $6,041.
Opponents, which included House Democrats, the Idaho Education Association, the Idaho School Boards Association, see this scholarship program as nearly indistinguishable from a school voucher program. They believe this money would be better spent on public schools. Horman has repeatedly stated this is not a voucher program because it sends funds to parents rather than directly to institutions.
Voucher programs have been both increasingly popular and controversial across the country in recent years. As of 2020, 20 states had voucher-like programs, according to EdChoice. Idaho isn't one of them. School voucher experts have begun calling scholarship programs like the one outlined in the bill “neovouchers.” According to Julie Mead, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and leading expert on school vouchers, a “tax credit scholarship program” is the same as a voucher program in that it “accomplishes the same goal:" tax money collected by the state is spent on private education.
“In my view, they’re just different forms of public refunded subsidies. … Sometimes I think people get interested in the nomenclature because they think it matters to people. They think that somebody may hear the word ‘voucher’ and think, ‘Oh no, I don’t like that.’ But they hear the word ‘scholarship’ and they think, ‘Oh that sounds good,’ Mead said.
In the end, the majority of representatives supported it. Several testified about their own children’s positive experiences leaving public schools.
“Those little amounts would have made a big difference,” Rep. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls, said recalling his own family’s early days of home-schooling.
The bill will now head to the Senate.