The race for a Senate seat in Idaho’s District 33 is one of several examples of the Republican Primary Election where the two candidates running for the nomination are divided by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Bryan Scholz is challenging Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, for the District 33A Senate seat. Lent was first elected in 2018 and is seeking his third term of office.
The Republican Primary Election is Tuesday.
In a candidate forum on April 20 with Stand Up for Idaho, Scholz, 53, of Idaho Falls, said he was running because he’s concerned about the state of education in Idaho and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he said most of the Senate, including Lent, is comprised of RINOs with bad voting records and referenced their Idaho Freedom Foundation scores.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation is a right-wing lobbying group that has been criticized for its far-right ideology.
“You know in the Senate, I think they must put something in the food (because) they all have such terrible voting records,” Scholz said.
Lent, 65, did not participate in Stand Up for Idaho’s forum, and Scholz did not participate in a City Club of Idaho Falls forum with Lent on April 26.
During the City Club forum, Lent said the Freedom Foundation negatively rated a bill he wrote, Senate Bill 1374, that would give eighth-grade students a semester of career exploration to help them plan their high school experience to align with their interests.
“It was negatively rated, passed the Senate with no negative votes and failed the House because of (the Freedom Foundation),” Lent said.
Lent also said he believes the Freedom Foundation misunderstood his bill. It was negatively rated because the education system was taking responsibility away from parents by telling parents what to do and the bill required students to develop a career path.
Idaho law already requires high school students to develop career paths and Lent’s bill specifically requires parental involvement and signatures to approve their child’s career plan.
Another one of Scholz’s top concerns is election integrity. Scholz said during the Stand Up for Idaho forum he believes the 2020 presidential election was “at least dreadful or just flat out stolen” and is concerned about election integrity in Idaho.
Former President Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden and allegations of a rigged election have been refuted by audits, judges and officials in Trump’s administration.
In a candidate submission form sent to the Post Register, Scholz also criticized federal and state-level COVID-19 responses.
"The last two years we saw our rights and the rights of people all over the Western World trampled. Here we saw kids forced to wear masks, businesses and churches shuttered, and Idahoans fired for not taking the vaccine. And it isn't over. We need someone who will defend our core Constitutional freedoms, or else Idaho will go the way of Canada and Oregon," Scholz wrote.
Lent said one of his top priorities if elected would be to address the rising costs Idahoans are facing and population growth to eastern Idaho, particularly with housing prices. He said he’s concerned with workers that are making low wages and the Legislature needs an answer for those people.
"When you compound (people with low incomes) with escalating housing prices, taxes going up, rentals going up and their wages aren't going up as fast as those (costs of living) are coming up, you're heading for a disaster," Lent said. "Those people who are working poor are going to be homeless."
On state education, Scholz is a supporter of Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Branden Durst’s proposal of “blowing up” the education system and starting over, implementing school vouchers which allow parents to use public tax dollars to fund the school of their choice — public or private.
“We have to get money to follow the students and let changes happen almost from a free market type of perspective,” Scholz said. “If the money is pulled out of the school system, the school systems will react, there will be free choice (and) people will vote with their dollars.”
Education is one of Lent’s top priorities. The former Idaho Falls School District 91 school board trustee and Senate Education Committee member said in the City Club forum that he is in favor of bringing more competition into public education in an effort to raise the quality of education students receive. Although he said it’s a challenge for legislators to do that without causing a negative effect on education.
“I think a student-centered, customer-based education system is probably in our future,” Lent said. “The challenge again for us as (legislators) is how do we that without disrupting significantly our current system.”
Lent also said he’d like to help Idaho education become more career and workforce oriented as the four-year university model has become less popular among Idaho residents with about 35% of the population earning a college degree.
The primary election is May 17. Either Lent or Scholz will run unopposed in the November general election.