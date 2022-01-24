The same e-scooter rental company that serves Idaho Falls has entered into an agreement with Ammon to expand the offering locally.
The Ammon City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc. during a regular meeting last week.
“This is one of those fun things we get to talk about,” City Administrator Micah Austin said. “How many of you have cruised around on a Bird scooter?”
The e-scooters have been “very popular” in Idaho Falls, company representative Julianne Roller said, estimating that about 250 of the devices are now available in the city.
“We actually have already spoken to Idaho Falls, and they agree (that) continuity between the two cities would be the best course of action,” Roller said during an Ammon City Council work session earlier this month.
A local fleet manager will be responsible for returning the Bird scooters to their appropriate jurisdictions at the end of each day, she noted.
Ammon officials also will have access to a “relationship manager” from Bird, who will be able to make adjustments to the scooter rental system to meet the needs of the local community, Roller said. For example, she said Bird can require users to park scooters in specific areas before ending their rides; the company can also put up “geofences” to keep scooters out of certain locations and avoid congestion during community events.
The memorandum of understanding with Ammon says the scooters “shall be governed by the rules applying to bicycles,” meaning the devices are meant to be ridden on streets, in bike lanes and on bike paths — not on sidewalks.
Scooter riders must yield to bicycles in bike lanes and on bike paths, the memorandum of understanding states, and users must be 18 or older, with rule violators subject to municipal fines “consistent with fines for cyclists.”
The city could impose more regulations, Austin said, including speed limits, registration requirements, and even license plates. But he advised against excessive regulation, recalling that, when his former employer, the city of Ketchum, adopted e-scooters, the council there decided to do “basically nothing.”
“As it turns out, I think that was the right decision — just to stay out of it and let that particular business model work itself out,” Austin said. “It’s been a benefit to the community.”
In Idaho Falls, by contrast, Austin said Bird scooters are issued identification tags so the police department can monitor each device. The city of Rexburg tracks rented e-scooters, too, and Austin said “that could be a way we could go.”
Ammon’s memorandum of understanding with Bird allows the company to operate its business on public streets through Dec. 31. After that, the contract can be renewed for another 12 months, unless either party withdraws from the agreement. Ammon and Bird can also terminate the agreement at any time, without cause, with 30 days written notice.
Austin said he would schedule the agreement for review in January 2023.