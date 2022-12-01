Former state Sen. Michelle Stennett, R-Ketchum, was hosted by the City Club of Idaho Falls on Thursday to talk about the implications of the Nov. 8 election results and how it would come to affect Idahoans.
Stennett’s appearance in Idaho Falls came on the heels of the expiration of her seventh concurrent term in the Idaho Senate, which ended Wednesday, and the Democratic caucus leadership elections that took place in private Tuesday.
Stennett announced her retirement from the Senate in January. She began her 12 years of service when she was appointed to the Legislature in 2010, succeeding her late husband Clint Stennett, who was battling brain cancer, dying from the disease later that year. She then went on to be re-elected in November 2010 and then won re-election five more times.
“The retirement is bittersweet,” Stennett said. “It has been a long time in politics from which I have learned so much and I am looking forward to other doors that might open, but I did not set anything specific up for a reason.”
Stennett came prepared to unpack her opinion of the election results, not leaving anything up for interpretation.
“We did not really have any idea of what we were going to be dealing with until this year’s elections,” Stennett said. “The difficulty with that, when you have so many new people, new people in leadership, in the Legislature, new chairmen, new committee members, they do not know how to do their jobs.”
With 50% turnover in the Senate, the largest in Idaho history, Stennett said, there are a large number of new senators who will all have an effect on Idaho politics for years to come.
The large turnover makes the remaining leadership so much more important because they are training all the of these new people.
“Many of those coming (in) new, no disrespect, think that just because they won the election they can jump right in and start driving the train but they have no idea how the train works,” Stennett said.
“Those that have years of parliamentary knowledge and who would normally be leading the newcomers, many of them are now gone.”
That leaves those experienced legislators who remain with the added responsibility of not only leading the House and the Senate but leading those that come in to maintain order.
“Because you cannot do policymaking in chaos,” Stennett said.
While many Senate officials have shared their appreciation of Stennett’s professionalism and ability to guide people into their best policy making through team work and joint respect, Stennett said that while she is hopeful that strategies such as these will continue, she is also afraid that strong-willed leadership in both parties will lead to bipartisan “bomb throwing” and “unruliness.”
Stennett also cautioned audience members to watch out for the state’s Attorney General-elect Raúl Labrador.
“He has made it pretty clear that he is going to have his own interpretation of the Idaho Constitution and he is going to put people in place in his department who will agree with him, otherwise they will not be staying,” Stennett said. “He is the person we go to asking opinions on policymaking and it’s going to be a radical change, in my opinion.”
Another big change in the Legislature is Scott Bedke’s transition from the state’s longest serving Speaker of the House to lieutenant governor, which also serves as president of the Senate, a less powerful position in state government, Stennett said.
“These two are very different positions but the speaker is almost omnipotent in his power and how he guides the house. The president will only break ties and make sure you follow the rules, having much less power than his last position, and no disrespect to Speaker Bedke, but I’d like to see what he is going to do when he’s standing at the head of the Senate, used to orchestrating everything, and he is no longer in charge,” she said.
The Senate Democrats kept seven of 35 seats, three of which were by a 1% margin. If they were to have kept fewer than seven, the Democratic Party would not have had enough people to fill all leadership and committee positions, leaving it out of critical policy decisions.
“If you have any less, you don’t have a Democrat on committees and then you have one party making all the decisions in that committee and having one view never serves anyone appropriately,” Stennett said.
House Democrats only kept 11 of 70 seats and will be losing some of those crucial committee seats.
Current Senate leadership will complete the training of the 17 new officeholders in that chamber.
“Those remaining are going to have to manage a pretty hard-scrabbled group of people who have a real agenda,” Stennett said. “Right now, they are already trying to change the rules of the Senate because they don’t want to be held to them. They have already got legislation that, at first glance, will probably be deemed as unconstitutional.”
With her interpretation of the agendas and overall opinions of the new recruits, Stennett hopes they are prepared for the work that is coming their way. And she hopes they do it in a way that benefits Idahoans.
“When you are in a Legislature it’s hard, it isn’t nimble, it shouldn’t be,” she said. “It needs to be rigorous; it needs to be difficult; it needs to be thoughtful and it should include everyone.”
