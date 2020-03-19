BOISE — The Idaho Senate wrapped up its business Thursday afternoon and adjourned for the year, but the House is staying in session for at least another day.
Coronavirus has been looming over the last week of the session, and Gov. Brad Little has been busy dealing with the increase in cases. He announced Thursday that there are 11 new cases in Blaine County, bringing the total to 16 in Blaine County and 23 statewide. Little plans to issue an isolation order for Blaine County to slow the disease’s spread and spend Friday visiting every public health district office in the state.
As a result, Little has not taken up the stack of bills that have been sent to his desk over the past couple of days, including ones on controversial topics such as barring transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificates and banning transgender girls and women from women’s high school and college sports teams. If the Legislature were to adjourn, they wouldn’t have a chance to override any vetoes.
“The majority of the membership would like to preserve their options,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “I cannot speak for the Senate, and that’s where we’re at.”
Little has five days to veto bills while lawmakers are still in session. The House will meet again at 9 a.m. Friday. If the House stays in session for three days, that will force the Senate to return to town.
“If I were speculating I would say that’s probably not in the cards on this trip, but well, tomorrow’s another day,” Bedke said.
Lawmakers worked into the night every day this week and, by Friday, had already passed most of the more controversial bills of the session as well as the budgets that needed to be in place before adjournment. Notable ones that passed Friday included a ban on using a handheld cellphone while driving and one to direct more sales tax money into road projects. The House also voted 30-32 to reject a bill to create a “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate.
Republican House leadership and Democrats from both chambers held news conferences Thursday looking back on the almost-wrapped-up session. If the House adjourns tomorrow, at 75 days it will be tied for the fourth-shortest session in the past 20 years.
The Republicans pointed to raising teacher pay as one of the session’s accomplishments, as well as replenishing the state’s reserves and passing a more austere budget than most recent ones, moves they said could be especially helpful if the state needs to spend it to mitigate the effects of coronavirus. Assistant House Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, pointed to the change he supported to the sales tax distribution formula to give more money to communities that have been getting less than the state average.
“I think that’ll play out to be a very significant piece of legislation,” he said. “It’s a big deal, especially for the communities that are experiencing the high property tax increases. This will get more money into most of their pockets.”
The Democrats condemned the Republicans for staying in session as coronavirus spread and for spending much of the time they did spend in Boise on issues such as the transgender bills.
“We remained not to pass bills that would help laid-off waitresses find a way to cover rent, not to help small businesses facing bankruptcy, not to address unforeseen pressure on Idaho’s health care system, but rather to ban transgender athletes and affirmative action, and to pass a prospective abortion ban that contains no exception for the health of the mother,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
Lawmakers from both parties went into this session saying they wanted to do something about rising property taxes, but will adjourn with little progress other than creating another interim committee to study the issue. The Democrats blamed the Republicans for refusing to consider some of their proposals to reduce homeowners’ property taxes.
“As counties are at the front lines of a pandemic, I was amazed to see one House GOP-led effort after another to strip funding away from county budgets even as coronavirus cases increased,” Rubel said.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said local government spending is the root of the problem. He blamed the Senate and the local officials who lobby them for the lack of progress. He pointed to measures such as the one-year freeze on local property tax collections that the House passed and the Senate rejected.
“To say we weren’t successful, on the House side we got the job done,” Moyle said. “On the Senate side, we haven’t.”
Moyle predicted voters will have to take things into their own hands.
“Since we have this issue where the locals can control some of the votes here, I think we’re going to have to do it through initiative,” he said.
Rubel did point to the Idaho Patient Act, which will restrict medical debt collection, as a bright spot of the session. Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for medical debt collection limits since last year, and the bill passed with bipartisan support.
“I just wish our colleagues were more interested in consumer protection when there wasn’t a billionaire in the wings, but we’ll take what comes our way,” Rubel said.
The Senate and House also spent some time saying goodbye to members who won’t be running for re-election, such as Reps. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, and Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot. Bedke presented them with Idaho flags that flew over the Capitol on the 150th anniversary of the creation of Idaho Territory.
“I appreciated the opportunity to serve,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of like Condolezza Rice said when I saw her speak a year ago, she loves the people, not so much the politics. And that’s the way I feel.”
In the Senate, six members aren’t running for re-election, including President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, who heads the Senate Education Committee. Senators from both parties gave lengthy speeches praising Hill in particular, who has run the Senate for about a decade. Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, favorably compared the more collegial culture of the Senate with that of the House.
“It’s a lot more rock-em sock-em over there,” Burgoyne said. “And to be honest it looks like it’s getting more rock-em sock-em there all the time.”