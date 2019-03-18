BOISE — A Senate committee voted Monday to block a bill that would have required child protective services workers to inform parents of their legal rights before interviewing them.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted — with Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, casting the only no vote — to hold the bill in committee, meaning it likely won't advance any further this session. The bill passed the House 44-23 about three weeks ago.
Some committee members said they worried requiring CPS workers to start a conversation by handing someone a piece of paper informing them of their right not to speak would make the situation confrontational right off the bat. Opponents of the bill included social workers and representatives of some law enforcement groups. Speaking on behalf of the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association, Erica Kallin described a situation where a young girl is being sexually abused by her father and tells a teacher who calls CPS. If the social worker has to start the conversation by informing that father of his rights, Kallin said, he’s likely to refuse to talk and continue to abuse his daughter.
“She will never tell again and that child is now lost,” Kallin said. “That child will now know that the state of Idaho failed her.”
Sgt. Darren Mitchell, head of the Boise Police Department’s special victims unit, said requiring social workers to give people a warning similar to a Miranda warning so early in the process would lead to fewer people cooperating and, ultimately an increase in the number of children being removed from homes.
“This will tend to confuse people about the true nature of the contact with the Department of Health and Welfare,” Mitchell said.
Bill sponsor Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said the notification would help protect parents’ rights. She said that out of the 10,159 cases last year where CPS workers reached out to parents to begin an investigation, 8,432 turned out to be unfounded. She said she has heard numerous stories from constituents about CPS overstepping its boundaries.
“We think this is an easy way to address an ongoing culture of CPS,” she said.
Scott worked on the bill with Scott Herndon, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 Republican primary for the District 1 Senate seat, which is Scott's district.
"It is about giving parents knowledge of the current law," he said. "(The bill) does not grant any rights that the parents (don't) already possess."