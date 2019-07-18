A U.S. Senate panel held a hearing on three water-related bills Thursday, including one that could affect the East Snake Plain Aquifer by making it easier to recharge aquifers using water on federal land.
The Aquifer Recharge Flexibility Act, which is being sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, would let the commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation “allow the use of excess capacity in Bureau conveyance facilities for carriage of non-Reclamation project water for aquifer recharge.” U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, is sponsoring a companion bill in the House.
“It’s important we have laws that allow us to do it and allow us to do it more smoothly,” said Risch, who is on the Energy and Natural Resources committee’s Water and Power subcommittee.
Wesley Hipke, recharge programs manager at the Idaho Department of Water Resources, also testified in favor of the bill. He spoke about the progress the state of Idaho has made in recent years on recharging the East Snake Plain Aquifer and with regulating water use via the 2015 settlement agreement between the aquifer’s ground and surface water users, but said more needs to be done and allowing more recharge on federal lands would help.
“This aquifer has been declining since 1952,” he said. “These declines have a direct impact on both the groundwater and surface water users of the area. One million acres of irrigated agriculture, as well as the cities, towns, businesses, industries and homes in the region, rely on water pumped from this aquifer.”
The committee also took testimony on the Drought Resiliency and Water Supply Infrastructure Act and the Water Supply Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Utilization Act, both of which would increase funding for a variety of water projects.
A committee vote on the bills has yet to be scheduled.