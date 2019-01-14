BOISE — The Senate Judiciary committee has approved a new rule setting caseload standards for public defenders in Idaho.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, was the only “No” vote on the new rule. Burgoyne made a motion to adopt a lower caseload standard supported by the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho; however, he couldn’t get another senator to second his motion.
The maximum caseload rule caps full-time defense attorneys at two active capital cases at once, 210 non-capital felony cases a year and 520 misdemeanor cases a year. Juvenile cases are capped at 232 a year, child protection/parent representations at 105, civil contempt cases at 608 and non-capital substantive appeals at 35. The rule also says the state Public Defense Commission will seek state funding to cover the increased cost to counties.
Idaho’s public defense system has been the subject of legal and legislative scrutiny since 2015, when the ACLU of Idaho filed a lawsuit contending the state’s system is unconstitutionally inadequate. The proposed workload standards were based on a study that was conducted by the Idaho Public Defense Commission and Boise State University’s Public Policy Institute and released in 2018 The study found public defenders in Idaho have an average of four hours to spend on a felony case.
Public Defense Commission Executive Director Kathleen Elliott said more than 150 Idaho lawyers took part in the study, and the researchers tracked more than 10,000 cases. The rule sunsets in 2022, which Elliott said would encourage further review.
“We really based this on our Idaho defense system, and that’s what made this so impressive to me,” she said.
Kathy Griesmyer, policy director for the ACLU of Idaho, urged the committee to adopt the caseload standards recommended by the National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards and Goals in 1973. These standards cap felony cases at 150 a year, misdemeanors at 400 and appeals at 25.
“We fear these (higher) numerical standards are going to perpetuate the problems we already have,” Griesmyer said.
The new standards, Elliott said, would impact a mix of counties, both urban ones with high populations and rural ones that often struggle to hire lawyers, including Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville and Madison counties in eastern Idaho. Gov. Brad Little is recommending more than doubling Public Defense Commission funding next year and wants $17 million for grants that would go to counties to help pay for public defense.
Owyhee County Commissioner Kelly Aberasturi worried about how the limits could affect rural counties. He said Owyhee County prosecutors are already under-charging some cases since they know the county doesn’t have the money to defend them properly.
“I understand that everyone needs to have their rights protected and all that, but there are a lot of victims out there that are being stomped on right now,” Aberasturi said.
The Idaho Association of Counties had initially opposed the rule, although it changed its stance to neutral after language about the funding was added. The group’s Executive Director Seth Grigg stressed the state’s role in paying for public defense, pointing to the ACLU suit, in which a judge found ensuring an adequate public defense system is a state responsibility.
“We feel it’s a joint relationship here and the state does have an obligation as well,” he said.