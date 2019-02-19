BOISE — After more than an hour of passionate debate, “Marsy’s Law,” a constitutional change to expand the rights of crime victims in Idaho, passed the Senate on a 25-9 vote — exceeding the two-thirds majority needed for it to move to the House.
The resolution must now clear a House committee, then pass the House with a two-thirds vote. After that, to amend the Idaho Constitution, it would go on the ballot for voters to decide its outcome in the next general election by majority vote.
SJR101 would require giving victims “reasonable and timely” notification of a defendant’s hearing, release or escape. It also provides an “opt-in” system, allowing victims the option of whether or not they’d like to be notified. The intent, said the resolution’s co-sponsor Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, is to ensure victims are given opportunity to speak throughout the criminal justice process.
“It’s about giving Idaho crime victims an effective voice in the criminal justice process,” Lakey said. “It provides for the basic rights for Idaho crime victims, those being the right to notice, the right to be present and the right to have an opportunity to be heard in that process.”
Marsy’s Law drew support and opposition from senators from both parties.
“This is about standing up for people who have been victimized and try and help them get through a time in their life,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “To me, this is about our children, how are we going to protect them.”
A notification system for victims is already in place in the Constitution through the 1994 Idaho Victims Rights amendment, but proponents for Marsy’s Law say the rights of the victims aren’t being properly enforced.
A majority of those who spoke against Marsy’s Law noted that because constitutional amendments are hard to reverse and the Constitution already has protections for victims of crime, the law should be changed simply in statute.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, an attorney, opposed the resolution. He said that because the change would require victims “opt-in” for notification, it’s taking away victims’ rights, rather than expanding them, because many are unaware of their rights in the first place. He’s also concerned with how some of the language could be interpreted by judges statewide.
“The interesting thing is this is presented as protecting the rights of the victims of crimes, but what it instead does is it takes the victims and says only the ones who stay up on what’s in the Constitution and know their rights and request it will ever receive notice,” Rice said. “This diminishes the ability of crime victims to participate; it doesn’t enhance it.”
Lakey argued that a change in statute doesn’t hold as much weight as a constitutional amendment and said a change to Idaho’s Constitution is necessary to protect the rights of victims.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, opposed Marsy’s Law and also emphasized that if a change needs to be made, it should be made in statute, not the Constitution.
“We have in my opinion the notification requirements we need in our Constitution so that victims can be notified and the ability to define those terms more closely if we need to do that,” Vick said.
An independent study, which was done prior to the resolution’s change that allowed for an opt-in system, estimated it would cost the state around $553,000 a year to implement Marsy’s Law.
“Spending a relatively small amount of money to protect the rights of crime victims is the right thing to do,” Lakey said.
This is the third time Marsy’s Law has been introduced in the Legislature. The first year, it passed the Senate unanimously but died in the House State Affairs Committee. It was introduced again in the House in 2018 but was just five votes short of what was needed to pass.
Since it was first introduced, Lakey said it’s been a collaborative effort to refine and narrow the resolution. For example, this year’s proposal narrowed the definition of victim from “an entity,” to an “individual who suffers direct or threatened physical, financial or emotional harm.”
Marsy’s Law is the name for a California constitutional amendment enacted in 2008, named for a woman who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. A week later, the victim’s brother and mother, after visiting her grave, were confronted by the accused murderer in a grocery store; they hadn’t been notified that he’d been released on bail. That prompted the brother, Henry Nicholas, to form a foundation for victims rights and push for Marsy’s Law and similar provisions in other states. Illinois, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota are among states that have since adopted similar amendments.
“At the end of the day this is about people — people that have not chosen to participate in the criminal justice process, people that are forced into it,” Lakey said.