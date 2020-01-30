BOISE — A local lawmaker has decided not to run for re-election after almost two decades in office, half of that time as the head of the state Senate.
"I just feel like it's the right time," Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said Thursday.
Hill said he considered not running in 2018 but decide to stay on since longtime Rep. Dell Raybould was planning to retire, and he wanted District 34 to have at least one experienced representative.
"I have no good reason to quit except I think it's someone else's turn," Hill said. "It's been an incredible experience."
Hill always told himself he would step down if, one day, he didn't feel the same reverence stepping into the Capitol and thinking about the people who founded Idaho and its government that he once did. But the feeling never went away, he said.
"It's almost sacred," he said.
Hill's safely Republican district covers Madison and part of northern Bonneville County. His decision not to run again raises the questions of both who will represent his district in the Senate and who will occupy the most powerful position in the Senate. Already Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, one of Hill's seatmates, has said he plans to run for the Senate seat.
"My father was in the Senate for 16 years," Ricks said. "It's always been of interest to me."
Ricks, who was elected in 2018, says he has enjoyed representing the district in the House and has done a good job of focusing on his constituents' needs.
"I feel like I can carry that on and do a good job for that district in the Senate," Ricks said.
Hill said he plans to remain Senate president pro tempore through the end of his term. He said he will likely lie low during the election for his seat and hopes the jockeying for his leadership post doesn't start until after the session.
"Let's get the people's business done that we came here to do during the legislative session," he said.
Hill was appointed to the Senate on Christmas Eve 2001, succeeding Republican Bob Lee, who had resigned. Hill had been Lee's campaign treasurer. Hill said he hadn't planned to run for office, but the timing worked since all but one of his children were grown, and he had moved into a managerial role at his accounting practice so he didn't always have to be there during tax season.
"I'm not sure I would have gotten in it any other way," Hill said.
Hill was elected in his own right in 2002. He has been unopposed in most of his elections, with just a Republican primary opponent in 2014, a write-in challenge in 2006 and a Democratic opponent in 2018. He won all of these elections easily.
"He's a great man," Ricks said. "He's done a good job. He's got a great way of discussing things with people. He's done a very good job with that."
Ricks said he has appreciated Hill's institutional knowledge and having him at town halls in the district to help explain things to constituents.
"I'm new with this term, but he's been a good mentor to me and helpful and a great role model," Ricks said.
Hill was chairman of the Local Government and Taxation Committee before he was elected pro tempore in December 2010. He has stayed on that committee, although not as chairman, for most of his time in leadership due to his interest in the issue.
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, said Hill is a model of someone who can disagree without being disagreeable.
"Sen. Hill is a good man," she said. "He's an excellent example of someone showing servant leadership and weighing the pros and cons in a thoughtful way."
Raybould said Hill's door has always been open to anyone, and she views him as a mentor who wanted people to succeed.
"I think Sen. Hill has always proven to be someone that you always could go to and have a conversation," she said.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, is in her 11th year, and Hill has been pro tempore for most of that time.
"He's a wonderful human being and a good pro tem, and I am honored to work with him," she said.
While they have differed on issues over the years, she said they have always done a good job of communicating. While the big controversies get the most attention, Stennett said most of what the Legislature does isn't that contentious.
"We disagree, but we're not disagreeable with each other," Stennett said. "The Senate has a culture where we debate the bill and not the person."
Hill said much of leadership involves working well with the House and governor, and he said he wants to keep this up during his last session. He also expects to spend much of his time on the various proposals to cut property taxes and the sales tax on groceries floating through the statehouse.
Hill said the 2004 Idaho Indoor Clean Air Law, which banned smoking in most enclosed public places, and a change to the statutory rape law adding an age range so teenagers close in age would no longer be charged as felons are two laws he is proud of. He also said he is glad the state has cut taxes to the tune of $300 million a year during his tenure while still providing services.
"I'm not a hater of government," he said. "I think government has a role, and it costs money to run government."
One of his regrets, Hill said, is that the state isn't doing more to help people with mental health problems, although he said there have been improvements, and he hopes to see more action on that front this year.
"It's pretty sad if a juvenile needs to commit a crime to get treatment," he said.
Hill also said he wishes he could have worked out a compromise between advocates for anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people and conservatives who worry this could infringe on their religious rights. A House committee voted down an anti-discrimination bill in 2015, and nothing else has even gotten a hearing since these despite years of talks.
Add the Words Chairwoman Chelsea Ganoa-Lincoln, who has been working with Hill on the issue, said she wishes him and his wife well in whatever await them.
“I know he has a place in his heart for that (anti-discrimination) work, and I know it’s something he’s hoped he would get accomplished or at least see a very clear path forward before his retirement,” she said.
Ganoa-Lincoln said she doesn’t blame Hill for the lack of progress on the issue.
“The pro tem can only do so much when it comes to talking to legislators who don’t feel like … they need to prioritize it,” she said.
Hill also said he wishes he could have done more to encourage civility and increase public trust in government. While Hill said it may not be as much of a problem in Idaho as it is elsewhere, pointing to a recent Boise State University survey where a majority of respondents said the state is going in the right direction, he said it is an issue both here and nationally.
Hill said he has tried to address it through measures such as civility training for lawmakers in the statehouse, by talking to high school government classes and being open with his constituents about his views, but he wishes he could have accomplished more there.
"I think people have a right to know what's going on in their government and what their representatives are thinking," he said.