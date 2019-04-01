BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday amended Boise GOP Sen. Fred Martin’s compromise Medicaid expansion “sideboards” bill to tack on mandatory work requirements, a family-planning clause and more, but then didn’t vote on the amended bill amid continuing disagreements with the House, which proposed those measures in a bill that died in a Senate committee last week.
“Maybe they pushed a little too hard,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
The Senate had been set to vote on the amended bill on Monday afternoon, but first it took up another measure, HB 289, an appropriation bill to spend $10.6 million this year from the state general fund to boot the state treasurer out of the Capitol and remodel space to allow each House member to have a private office. Unexpectedly, the Senate killed the bill by one vote, 17-18.
After pondering a reconsideration attempt, the Senate went at ease, Senate GOP leaders closeted themselves in the president pro-tem’s office, and then majority Republicans went into a closed-door caucus. When they finally emerged, instead of calling for reconsidering the office-space bill or moving on to the amended Medicaid “sideboards” bill, the Senate adjourned until the next morning.
If the office space bill wasn’t reconsidered the same day, it can’t be reconsidered.
“I don’t think they’ll take it very kindly,” Winder said of the House. “It’s not a hostage, because we killed it.”
Winder said the Senate may not vote on the “sideboards” bill on Tuesday, either. “We’re talking about that as part of strategy,” he said.
“The Senate’s priority bill, which I voted in favor of, was to have the Medicaid bill without any sideboards,” Winder said, referring to the Medicaid budget bill that’s been on hold on the House calendar for weeks. That bill simply funds Medicaid expansion next year as Gov. Brad Little recommended, without costing the state general fund a penny. Instead, it taps $10 million from the Millennium Fund tobacco settlement fund, plus draws on savings in the state budgets for Health & Welfare, Corrections and more that will come with Medicaid expansion.
House GOP leaders have refused to allow a vote on the budget bill, instead demanding that various restrictions first be placed on Medicaid expansion, which 60.6 percent of Idaho voters approved in November.
Winder said because of the House’s adamant stance, the Senate tried to add “the lightest of sideboards,” but the House wouldn’t go for that, either.
“We put the budget over there, which they’ve been sitting on,” he said. “If they passed that, we could go home.”
Martin, the sponsor of the compromise Medicaid bill, SB 1204, said he’ll no longer support or carry his own bill now that the amendments have been tacked on. “It’s not what I wanted,” he said. “I thought it was a good bill the way it was. I will be speaking against it and voting against it.”
Eight separate amendments were proposed for SB 1204 in the Senate on Monday morning. One, from Sens. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, and David Nelson, D-Moscow, would have turned the bill into a straight Medicaid expansion with no conditions or “sideboards.”
"Good senators, I would urge you to honor the will of the voters," Jordan said. But that amendment was voted down, largely along party lines, with Democrats supporting it and Republicans opposing it.
Martin proposed one amendment to add a clause allowing those earning from 100 to 138 percent of the federal poverty level who now are insured through the state's health insurance exchange the option of staying there rather than moving to expanded Medicaid. "This is optional," Martin said. "If it's granted, great. If it's not, then we'll proceed," he said.
That amendment passed.
The Senate also approved an amendment proposed by Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, and seconded by Winder, proposing mandatory work requirements of 20 hours a week. If participants don't comply, Thayn said, "This amendment doesn't kick them off of Medicaid. They'd be subject to a co-pay." That would last for six months or until they come into compliance with the work requirement, he said. "I think this is very reasonable."
Martin asked Thayn, "Do you have an idea of the overall cost to administer this work requirement?" Thayn said he thought it would be "less than the ... bill that came from the House," because its reporting requirements would be every six months, rather than monthly. Estimates of the cost to the state of the House work requirement ranged from $2 million to $7 million to $32 million.
Last week, a federal judge ruled work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky illegal, finding that they didn't further the purpose of Medicaid of providing health care.
Martin asked Thayn, "Do you believe that this is in harmony with the federal judge's ruling with respect to work requirements?" Thayn said he thought the cases were different, as he said Arkansas and Kentucky first expanded Medicaid, then tried to limit access to it with work requirements. In this case, Thayn said, "We're not changing the rules after Medicaid has been expanded."
Thayn said, "We're trying to send a message to our constituents and the people that we're helping that we need their help. We want to help them leave poverty and to enter economic self-sufficiency."
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, spoke against Thayn's amendment. "I haven't seen any funding stream" to cover the costs, she said. "We've created a secondary gap population, we've also put extra money and burden on a program that we've argued is expensive already."
Sen. Jim Rice R-Caldwell, spoke in support of Thayn’s amendment. "It promotes self-worth and a path out of poverty,” he said. “That's what this amendment does."
The Senate also approved an amendment proposed by Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d'Alene, and seconded by Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, to request a federal waiver to require a managed care approach to Medicaid, and also require a referral from one's assigned primary-care doctor before any patient could seek family planning services from any other provider. This is the proposal from HB 277 that was described as a way to de-fund Planned Parenthood, but it has much more far-reaching effects than that; it would include any patient who, for example, was pregnant and wanted to see an OB/GYN.
"If there are any services that the patient needs, that the client needs ... the patient-centered home would be the beginning point for those services," Souza told the Senate. If the services couldn't be obtained there, "Then they would ask for a referral," she said.
Jordan asked, "Why is it that we are specifically targeting family-planning services and no other services that would require this back-and-forth referral process?"
Souza said, "The reason for this is economics and convenience. And also if you think about it, and those of us in the female gender know this in our daily lives, the family planning portion of what we do in our lives affects our overall health a great deal, so it is only pertinent that the medical-centered home would be the place that all of that information would be kept and referred to in all of the total patient care."
Jordan said, "All of us in taking care of our health issues, report to our doctors the steps that we take outside of the doctor's office," from over-the-counter medicines to exercise and diet. "But this language specifically targets women and targets family planning. ... It's targeting women, and it's discriminatory," she said.
Souza said, "The patient-centered concept is important because of the increased quality of care for the clients but also for the savings for the state. ... Yes, it's true that they will not be able to go to all of those same providers that they have gone to in the past. ... If a patient needs more specialized care, that will be referred.”
That amendment also was approved, though some Republican senators voted against it.
Another amendment, from Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Boise, was approved to require Medicaid expansion to be reviewed in 2023.
One final one from Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, and Winder died on a tied vote. It would have added a statement saying that in seeking any waivers, the director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare "shall meet the goals of the Medicaid program while preventing any substantial loss of coverage for affected individuals." Anthon said the amendment was in response "specifically" to "statements we've heard from federal courts in recent days." Rice spoke against it, saying it was "vague" and "misguided."
Anthon, who like Rice is an attorney, said the amendment was meant to "meet the standard that the courts are using presently to judge the sideboard programs."