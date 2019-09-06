Several cities in Bonneville County will have competitive elections for City Council seats this November.
The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Friday. Election Day is Nov. 5. Council seats are all for four-year terms.
Idaho Falls
Incumbents Michelle Ziel-Dingman, John Radford and Thomas Hally have filed to run for re-election. Challenger Stephanie Lucas is running against Hally.
Ammon
Incumbents Councilman Scott R. Wessel is running for re-election to Seat 1 against Karen Anderson. Councilman Rex Thompson is running for re-election unopposed to Seat 3. D. Ray Ellis, Josh Wheeler and Debra W. Clapp are running for Seat 5; incumbent Councilman Brian Powell is not running for re-election.
Ucon
Incumbents Phil Campbell and John Brasier are running for re-election, and Larry Gilmore has also filed to run. Two Council seats are open.
Iona
Rob Geray and Pete Wadsworth are running for re-election, Geray to another four-year term and Wadsworth, who was appointed, to his first full term.
Irwin
While there are three open Council seats, only incumbents Troy Vias and Terry Stromberg have filed to run. If no one else runs, the Council will need to appoint someone to the vacant seat.