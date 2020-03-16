BOISE — This May will see numerous competitive primaries in eastern Idaho, including several former lawmakers trying to reclaim their seats.
Former Rep. Ron Nate is running again for a District 34 House seat, but this time against incumbent Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg. Rep. Doug Ricks, who beat Nate in the 2018 Republican primary, is running for the district's Senate seat since incumbent Brent Hill is retiring. Ricks will face Jacob Householder in the Republican primary.
In District 35, which covers Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties, former Republican Rep. Karey Hanks is taking another shot, but this time against Rep. Jerald Raymond. Hanks was unseated by Rep. Rod Furniss in the 2018 primary, who faces George Judd in this year's primary.
In District 30, which includes most of Ammon and rural western Bonneville County, former House member Jeff Thompson is trying for a comeback, this time as a senator. He, Adam Frugoli and Kevin Cook are running in the Republican primary for the district's Senate seat, as incumbent Sen. Dean Mortimer is retiring.
And in District 29, which covers the city of Pocatello, former Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring is running again against Democrat Chris Abernathy, who unseated him in 2018.
A full list of everyone running for office in eastern Idaho is below:
District 8
Sen. Steven Thayn will face Marla Lawson in the Republican primary. Kristen Richardson will run on the Constitution Party line and Bill Sifford will run in November as an independent.
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, is running for re-election unopposed, and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, will face LaVerne Sessions of Salmon in the GOP primary.
District 28
Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, is running for re-election unopposed. Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, will face Democrat Mike Saville in November, and Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, will face Libertarian Dan Karlan.
District 29
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, is running for re-election unopposed, and former Rep. James Ruchti, a Democrat, is running unopposed for incumbnet Elaine Smith's seat, who is retiring. The only competitive election in Pocatello will be for the 29A House seat, where Manwaring is taking on Abernathy.
District 30
The only competitive race is for Mortimer's Senate seat. Reps. Wendy Horman and Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, are both running for re-election unopposed.
District 31
Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, is running for re-election unopposed. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, will face Donavan Harrington of Blackfoot in the GOP primary, and the winner will face Democrat Travis Oler of Shelley in November. David Cannon and Chad Cole, both of Blackfoot, have filed to run for the district's other House seat. Incumbent Republican Neil Anderson is retiring.
District 32
Sen. Marc Harris and Rep. Marc Gibbs, both Republicans, are unopposed for re-election. Dave Radford, a Bonneville County commissioner, is taking on Rep. Chad Christensen in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Bill Leake of Driggs in November.
District 33
Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls, is running for re-election unopposed. Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, will face Marco Erickson in the Republican primary and the winner will face Democrat David Roth in November. Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is unopposed in May but will face Democrat Miranda Marquit in November.
District 34
Ricks and Householder are running in the GOP primary for the district's Senate seat, and Nate and Raybould for the 34B House seat. Shane Ruebush and Jon Weber are running in the Republican primary for the 34A House seat Ricks holds now.
District 35
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, will face Jud Miller of Rigby in the primary. Hanks and Raymond will face off for the 35A House seat, Furniss and Judd for the 35B seat. No Democrats have filed to run in the district.