BOISE — A few major transportation-related bills are still making their way through the Capitol as lawmakers sprint to end the session.
The House Transportation Committee voted Tuesday, with all the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to advance a bill that would, over the course of five years, shift the almost $18 million a year the Idaho State Police get in fuel tax revenue into road funds. Sixty percent of the money would go to state road projects, 40 percent to local ones.
The intent, supporters say, is to make up the money the state police would lose with general fund money while also giving the agency more flexibility in how it can use its funds, as the share that comes from fuel tax is constitutionally earmarked for highway patrol. Opponents worry about the consequences of taking the state police off a dedicated funding source.
The bill is similar to a House bill to do the same thing the Senate killed by one vote earlier this year. This latest version passed the Senate 19-15 last week. Senate Bill 1201 now heads to the full House.
The committee also voted unanimously Tuesday to advance to the House floor a bill to let the state's Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Fund issue bonds to finance road projects. This bill passed the Senate 20-15 in February. And, the committee voted to send a bill extending the "surplus eliminator" for another five years to the House's amending order.
The surplus eliminator, which was created as part of a major road-funding compromise in 2015 and extended in 2017, directs some surplus state revenue into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund and the other half to roads, with 60 percent going to the Idaho Transportation Department’s Strategic Initiatives Fund and 40 percent to the Local Strategic Initiatives Fund, which is administered by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
Transportation Committee Chairman Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, said there is another surplus eliminator extension bill in the works that would make some changes to the current bill, and that it is possible that either a new bill will be introduced or the current one will be amended.