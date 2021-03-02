BOISE — The House Education Committee approved Rep. Barbara Ehardt's, R-Idaho Falls, bill requiring students to obtain parental approval before receiving lessons on "human sexuality." Lessons would be opt-in rather than opt-out.
HB 249 bill would “codify the right of parents to opt their minor children into classes where the children will view or discuss materials related to sexuality.”
“This is 100% a parental rights bill,” Ehardt said.
Importantly, Ehardt’s bill would add new definitions to existing code that would break education about sex into two areas: sexual education and human sexuality. Ehardt said she wrote her definitions using World Health Organization definitions.
The bill defines sexual education as “the study of the anatomy and the physiology of human reproduction.” Ehardt has left in current code language that allows parents to opt their children out of lessons about “sexual education.” This means all children will receive lessons on anatomy and reproduction unless parents fill out written forms to remove their child from those lessons.
Education on “human sexuality,” on the other hand, is “any presentation, story time, discussion, or reading assignment” on human sexuality about anything other than anatomy and the physiology of reproduction. According to the bill, this encompasses “the topics of sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, eroticism, sexual pleasure, or sexual intimacy.”
Unlike “sexual education,” lessons on “human sexuality” would be opt-in lessons. This means no child would receive lessons on human sexuality unless a parent filled out written forms requesting their child attend those lessons. “Prior to granting permission,” parents would be given a “brief description” of what their child will be taught. If the bill passes and if desired, parents also could review material more fully ahead of the lesson.
Testimony lasted more than an hour and was largely against the bill. One objection was that the bill’s definitions lacked clarity and were overly broad, which may lead to conflict with federal regulations.
“A teacher would have to halt discussions in a high school government class if a student brought up a specific Supreme Court case,” said Quinn Perry, policy and government affairs director of the Idaho School Boards Association, who asked the House to amend the bill.
Several teenagers testified against it. Senior student Matilda Gaddy said Idaho’s lack of education on LGBT sexuality meant she and others have turned to unreliable and harmful information from the internet, such as pornography. Others said making lessons on consent opt-in would be harmful and result in abusive relationships.
Following the 12-3 committee vote in favor of the bill, it will now be sent to the House for a full vote.