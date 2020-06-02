Although final numbers weren't available as of press time, it appears U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has easily beaten challenger Kevin Rhoades and will once again be the Republican Party's nominee for the Second Congressional District seat.
As of about 10:40 p.m. Simpson had gotten 58,445 votes in the Republican primary, according to numbers reported to the Idaho Secretary of State's office, or almost 72%, while Rhoades had 22,881 votes. The winner will face Democrat Aaron Swisher, who ran against Simpson in 2018 as well, in the November election.
The solidly Republican district covers eastern and south-central Idaho and part of Ada County. Simpson, of Idaho Falls, has represented it since 1999. Rhoades, of Boise, cast himself as the real pro-Trump conservative in the race and criticized Simpson for being too willing to compromise.
While Simpson didn't vote for Donald Trump in 2016 and was critical of him during the campaign and early in his presidency, he has warmed up to him since then and has said he plans to vote for Trump this year. Trump tweeted an endorsement of Simpson earlier Tuesday.