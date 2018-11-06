U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has been re-elected to another term in Congress.
With 71 percent of precincts in the Second Congressional District counted, the 20-year Republican incumbent had 60 percent of the vote. Democrat Aaron Swisher had 40 percent.
Simpson, a Republican and Idaho Falls resident who has been a longtime fixture in Idaho politics, has represented the eastern part of the state in Congress since 1998. He has worked to support local priorities such as Idaho National Laboratory and protecting public lands. He is the chairman of the House Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, which is in charge of INL funding.
Swisher, an economist and Boise resident who has written a book on his economic views, made combating income inequality his signature campaign issue. He supports raising the minimum wage and a single-payer "Medicare for all" health care system.
Both candidates, in their ways, were somewhat moderate in the context of their respective parties. Simpson didn't vote for Donald Trump and still takes issue with the president's style and statements, although he supports many of his policies. Swisher agrees with Trump's protectionist trade policies more than Simpson and said he did not plan to vote for Nancy Pelosi for House speaker.