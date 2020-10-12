In a rematch of the 2018 general election, a Boise economist hopes to unseat eastern Idaho’s incumbent congressman.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Falls resident, has represented the Second Congressional District, which covers eastern and central Idaho and stretches west to include part of Boise, since 1999. Democrat Aaron Swisher, who ran against Simpson in 2018, is running against him again.
Simpson is the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, which oversees funding for Idaho National Laboratory. He said he wants to spend two more years helping INL, working on some public lands-related issues and trying to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill he co-sponsored to make some changes to visa programs so farmers can hire more foreign workers, including letting some farmworkers who came to the U.S. illegally stay under certain conditions. The bill, Simpson said, is particularly vital to the dairy industry.
“They don’t have access to the H2A program like other seasonal agricultural producers do,” he said.
The bill passed the House last year, with bipartisan support but with more Democrats in favor and more Republicans opposed. Some of its conservative critics derided it as a form of amnesty for undocumented immigrants. Simpson said there was interest in the U.S. Senate, including from Idaho’s senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, but that like most other legislative business it stalled due to COVID-19. Simpson said the bill’s main co-sponsors, four Republicans and four Democrats, have agreed to re-introduce it next year regardless of how the election turns out.
“I think we can get it done,” he said.
Swisher, a West Virginia native who has lived in Idaho since attending Boise State University about three decades ago, said many voters he talks to are exasperated and worried about the direction the country is going. He said America needs “a good competition of ideas,” possibly even a multi-party system, but that the Republican Party seems to be “dissolving into a cult that just worships at the altar of Trump.”
“Very principled Republicans, including Mike Simpson … seem to have kind of thrown their principles out the window for an election victory, and they’re backing Trump because they think that’s the way to victory,” he said.
The district has been a Republican one for most of its history, the most recent Democrat to represent it being Richard Stallings from 1985 to 1993. President Donald Trump got 55% of the district’s vote in 2016, with Democrat Hillary Clinton pulling 30% and many others voting third party, while Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney got 64% of the district’s vote in 2012, according to the Cook Political Report.
Swisher called on Republicans who are unhappy with Trump or with their party to back him to send a message, saying he thinks he has “a pretty moderate platform that you can support.” He compared this year to 1980, when many Democrats unhappy with President Jimmy Carter voted for Ronald Reagan and other Republicans.
“Those Reagan Democrats were basically sending a message to their party that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do better than this, and if we can’t, I’ll go someplace else,’” Swisher said. “We’ve got to get Republicans to do the same thing this year.”
Simpson was not a fan of Trump in 2016, and that October after the “Access Hollywood” tapes came out, a 2005 recording in which Trump bragged about adultery and groping women, Simpson said he would not vote for Trump. While he frequently criticized Trump in the early days of his presidency, Simpson has since become a supporter, crediting his tax, trade and regulatory policies for the strong pre-coronavirus economy and defending Trump when he was impeached. Simpson predicted the economy will boom again if Trump is re-elected.
“I know there are people who don’t like Trump’s tweets and stuff, but you know, when you start asking them which policies they don’t like, they have a hard time coming up with anything because his policies have been highly successful,” Simpson said.
Simpson said he is “very nervous” about the leftward direction in which the Democratic Party is moving, calling it “almost unrecognizable as the Democratic Party we’ve all known in the past.” He said he views the election as a choice between a freer capitalistic future and a more socialistic one.
“This election is not between President Trump and Biden,” Simpson said. “This election is about two philosophical futures for the United States.”
Simpson and Swisher will debate at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be aired on the Boise TV station KTVB and be available for watching online. As well as Simpson and Swisher, Pro-Life, a Letha man and perennial candidate who legally changed his name from Marvin Richardson, is running on the Constitution Party line. Idaho Sierra Law, of Pocatello, is running as a Libertarian.
Simpson said major accomplishments of his over the past few years include supporting INL and working on the Great American Outdoors Act, which Trump signed into law in August. This bill guarantees funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund of $900 million a year using money from oil and gas revenues on federal lands.
As well as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, if re-elected Simpson said he plans to introduce legislation to modernize the Pacific Northwest Electric Power Planning and Conservation Act, which regulates the Bonneville Power Administration, and address the issue of salmon recovery. He also wants to work with federal agencies on implementing the Great American Outdoors Act and advocate for some Idaho projects, and track the impact of a change made in 2018 that lets the U.S. Forest Service use disaster relief funds for wildfire suppression.
“This is a great year to look and see how that is going to be working, so we treat wildfires like other natural disasters instead of having the Forest Service borrow money out of all their other accounts,” Simpson said.
Swisher said his three main focuses would be building a better economy, tackling the federal budget deficit and addressing climate change. Income inequality was one of Swisher’s big issues in 2018 — he wrote a book in 2011 that outlines his economic views — and it is still a topic he is passionate about. He said a mix of policies are needed to address it, including antitrust enforcement and an immigration policy that ties immigration levels to the needs of the American economy and makes sure immigrants don’t undercut American’s wages.
“You really have to have a comprehensive approach,” he said. “There’s no silver bullet here. You need to raise the minimum wage. You need to do tax reform, both individual and corporate. You need trade reform, we can’t be shipping our jobs overseas and expect better wages here in the United States.”
Swisher said if the deficits stays at its current level, at some point creditors will stop lending money to the U.S., hurting the economy. He said the way to balance the budget is to adopt policies that will increase revenues by growing the economy as well as reducing health care costs.
“I think you could actually save a lot of money from a single-payer system, or at least having that as an option out there for people to choose to cut health care costs,” he said.
Swisher said there need to be spending cuts as well, particularly defense spending.
“You’ve got to get revenue up, you’ve got to get health care costs under control, and you’ve got to cut wasteful spending throughout the government, but really the place where you’re going to see the biggest savings is military spending,” he said.