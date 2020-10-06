The candidates running to represent Idaho's Second Congressional District will face off next week in what is, so far, the only in-person debate for federal office of this year's election cycle.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, the incumbent Republican who represents eastern and central Idaho, will face his Democratic opponent Aaron Swisher in a debate organized by Boise TV station KTVB on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
KTVB had also tried to organize debates between incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and his Democratic opponent Paulette Jordan, and U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, the Republican who represents western and northern Idaho's First Congressional District, and his Democratic opponent Rudy Soto. However, Risch and Fulcher both declined, KTVB has reported. The City Club of Idaho Falls also tried to organize a debate between Jordan and Risch, but Risch declined, the City Club's David Adler said last week.
Idaho Public Television, which normally hosts in-person debates, is airing pre-recorded, separate question-and-answer sessions with the candidates this year due to concerns about coronavirus. The question-and-answer sessions with the First District candidates will air at 8 p.m. Friday, with the Second District candidates at 8 p.m. Monday, and with the U.S. Senate candidates on Friday, Oct. 16.
There are several debates coming up between local state legislative candidates. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, who represents Bingham County's District 31, is scheduled to face her Democratic opponent Travis Oler from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Nuart Theater in Blackfoot. The forum is being hosted by the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce and Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors.
In District 33, which mostly encompasses the city of Idaho Falls, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and her Democratic opponent Miranda Marquit are scheduled to face off on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the City Club and streamed online. Democrat David Roth and Republican Marco Erickson, who are running for the district's other House seat (Marco beat Rep. Bryan Zollinger in the May Republican primary), are scheduled to debate at a City Club forum on Thursday, Oct. 15. Visit the City Club's Facebook page for more information as the dates get closer.