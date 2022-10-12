Social Security Increase Explainer

FILE - A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the U.S. government is set to announce what's virtually certain to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and plenty of controversy surrounds the move. 

 AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File

NEW YORK — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes.

On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It's virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It's all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.

