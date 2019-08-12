Idaho Falls city staff are holding a public meeting Thursday to talk about the future of South Boulevard.
The meeting will go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Maeck Education Center at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The city Public Works Department has been gathering public comment and studying vehicle speeds and volumes, bicycle and turn lane use and traffic incidents along South Boulevard over the last year, and the results of this study will be presented at Thursday's meeting.
Many South Boulevard residents have called on the city to get rid of the center turn lane that was added when the stretch of South Boulevard from 17th Street to Sunnyside Road was restriped last year. They have also expressed concern that the bike lanes are too narrow, and said they oppose a proposal to widen the southbound lane of South Boulevard between roughly 18th and 21st streets about five years from now.
A copy of the presentation will be available online after the meeting. Go to idahofallsidaho.gov and click on "South Boulevard Project Overview" on the right side of the page.