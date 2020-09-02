Several local communities are set to benefit from $48.9 million the state announced Tuesday it is giving out for 102 broadband projects.
Driggs is the biggest local beneficiary, with the state awarding $2.97 million to provide broadband service to 690 households by building 79,680 feet of fiber optic main cable. The total project cost is $3.4 million with a $483,000 cash and in-kind service match from internet servicer provider Silver Star, according to the state Department of Commerce.
Challis is getting almost $994,000 to extend fiber optic connections to 88 households to a currently underserved area, in partnership with internet service provider Custer Telephone. Ammon is getting three grants, totaling $875,000, to install 14 wireless broadband locations in town to increase broadband access for health services and public safety. The project, the Department of Commerce said, is being supported by the College of Eastern Idaho, Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Bonneville County, and an internet service provider still needs to be identified.
And the state is doling out $548,000 to expand fixed wireless coverage to 189 households in Carmen, an unincorporated community in Lemhi County, in partnership with Fybercom. The project, the Department of Commerce said, will help the Upper Carmen Public Charter School improve its distance learning capabilities, and the school is providing a $10,000 match. It is also supported by Steele Memorial Medical Center and Salmon School District 291, where 20% of students do not have access to reliable broadband.
The money is coming from federal funds the state got under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and will be used for projects “that support improved broadband infrastructure, equipment, and services,” Gov. Brad Little’s office said in a press release. Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee approved the funding. Little said projects were prioritized in communities of fewer than 3,000 people and ones with lower internet speeds. The projects will benefit 43,000 households statewide, Little’s office said.
“In the short-term, this investment in broadband connectivity will assist with our ongoing COVID-19 response by supporting student remote learning, telehealth, work-from-home opportunities in more parts of the state, and improved government services,” Little said. “In the long-term, we will see better opportunities for economic development in underserved parts of Idaho.”