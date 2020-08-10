BOISE — Idaho’s state tax revenues for July came in well above forecasts and substantially higher than the previous July, but state economists say they’re now predicting only 2% growth in state tax revenues over the coming year.
That’s been revised down from the 4.7% growth that had been forecast for fiscal year 2021 as of last January — before the coronavirus pandemic, and before 2020 revenues came in higher than expected.
“A major difference between the two forecasts is the pandemic’s impacts on state revenue,” state economists Derek Santos and Greg Piepmeyer wrote in the monthly Idaho General Fund Revenue Report, published on Monday afternoon. “The revised Idaho revenue outlook is shaped by the coronavirus-induced sharp, short decline in local economic activity followed by a slow recovery.”
Under the newly revised forecast, state general fund revenues are projected at $4.11 billion for the year, after coming in at $4.03 billion in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30.
The economists are predicting that sales taxes in the newly begun fiscal year will be 5.4% higher than 2020, but individual income tax revenue will decline by 0.3%. Sales tax revenue from remote purchases is forecast to grow 10% in fiscal 2021, but Idaho sends that tax money to a tax relief fund, where it’s been accumulating mostly unspent, not going to the general fund. Corporate income taxes are forecast to grow 4.2% in the coming year, after falling by 14.1% in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
“E-commerce trade has been advancing strongly as consumer shopping habits have evolved,” Santos and Piepmeyer wrote, “and this year its growth should (be) enhanced due to safety concerns.”
The July revenues bear that out: The $10.9 million collected on remote sales was more than double last July’s $4.8 million.
July’s overall general fund revenues came in at $412.3 million, 8.4% higher than the revised forecast and a whopping 35%, or $106.7 million, higher than last July’s total. But the economists expect that to be just a one-month bump.
“July 2020 (income tax) filing collections were unusually large, $89.3 million compared to July 2019’s $13.5 million,” they wrote. “We suspect part of this increase reflects taxpayers filing their returns on the July 15, 2020 federal tax deadline instead of Idaho’s June 15, 2020 deadline.”
The usual April 15 deadline for filing federal income taxes was moved this year to July 15, while Idaho opted for a June 15 deadline in an attempt to keep its revenues within the same fiscal year.
Corporate income taxes also were up substantially in July, at $25.2 million, compared to $9.2 million the previous July; the economists said that likely reflects filings the state had expected to come in earlier, within the previous fiscal year.
Sales tax receipts in July beat forecasts by 8% at $172.4 million. That also was substantially higher than the previous July’s figure of $151.5 million. But Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little's budget director, said that may also be a one-time bump, due to the large federal transfer payments that have gone to Idahoans, including federal stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment.
"We're cautiously optimistic," Adams said. "We don't know what's going to happen this fall, and it's better to err on the side of caution."
Individual income taxes came in at $190.4 million, 74% higher than the previous July and 7.2% ahead of the revised forecast.
The revised forecast predicts Idaho’s personal income in fiscal year 2021 will rise just 0.8%.