An Idaho Falls hospital disaster planner and pediatrician appointed to serve as the only doctor on the eastern Idaho health board has drawn praise from a top state medical group.
The Idaho Medical Association Public Health Committee in an emailed statement Wednesday backed Dr. Aaron Gardner, founder of Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, to serve as the physician representative on the Eastern Idaho Public Health board.
"Dr. Gardner is well known in his community and is a trusted voice for public health, science, and a strong supporter of healthcare professionals in Idaho," wrote local association representatives Dr. Richard Nathan and Dr. Barry Bennett. "We need more voices like him in Idaho as our frontline health workforce continues to battle COVID-19."
The association said it supports Gardner's "swift confirmation" to the health board. Eastern Idaho officials hope to have that process complete in the next couple of weeks.
Another regional health board pick, Treasure Valley physician Dr. Ryan Cole, earlier this year in Idaho didn't fall in the medical group's good graces. After Cole, a pathologist who critics say has spread COVID-19 misinformation, was confirmed to the Central District Health board, the medical group said it was "deeply disappointed that the appointment process favored politics over public health."
“Dr. Cole has publicly made numerous unfounded and dangerous claims about the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 that do not align with the Idaho standard of care,” the statement said. “IMA represents the physicians who are on the frontlines and witnessing this devastating disease needlessly claim the lives of Idahoans. IMA strongly supports the use of scientific, evidence-based decision making for developing healthcare policies that impact our public health systems, healthcare providers, schools and universities, businesses, economy and citizens."
Gardner, who helped develop the state's hospital resource crisis plan that is actively in use now, was appointed on a unanimous vote by the Eastern Idaho Public Health board hours after Idaho's statewide hospital crisis was declared.
Since that Sept. 16 meeting, the health district has received completed votes on Gardner's confirmation from commissioners in three of the region's eight counties, said Eastern Idaho Public Health District Director Geri Rackow. The results of each votes were not immediately available.
Gardner needs approval from a majority of commissioners in the eight-county health district to be confirmed to serve in the role. Those counties include Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton.
Rackow said the counties were not given a deadline to submit replies, but she said "the goal is no later than" the regional health board's Oct. 14 meeting "so we can make the final announcement at that time."
Gardner was among four candidates who the health board interviewed two weeks ago. The others were: Dr. Stewart Curtis, Chief Medical Officer for Eastern Idaho Occupational Medicine Associates; Dr. Pamela Denson, an OB/GYN at Teton Women’s Health Center in Idaho Falls; and Dr. Joshua Stringam, chief medical officer at the Community Family Clinic.
Previously, Dr. Barbara Nelson, an OB/GYN with a Master's in Public Health, served in the role for 15 years. She retired from her public service role this summer.