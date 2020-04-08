Idaho's general fund revenue in March beat projections by $31 million, but analysts warn this is due to tax collections that largely reflect activity from before the arrival of coronavirus.
The state collected $260 million last month, which is 28% above March 2019 and 13% above this year's projections, according to the latest monthly General Fund Revenue Report. For the current fiscal year, which will end June 30, collections have been $2.67 billion, or $114 million higher than projected so far.
"This month’s amounts reflect activity before measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus were adopted and the federal stimulus measures were implemented," wrote Derek Santos and Greg Piepmeyer, with the state Division of Financial Management. "These will impact revenue in future months. Future withholding payments will be reduced due to job reductions since they are based on business payrolls."
Sales tax revenue came in at $120 million, or $1 million below the target.
“Sales tax is right on par with where we should be, but we know it’s absolutely going to start tapering off given the impact of coronavirus,” said Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams.
Santos and Pipemeyer wrote to expect to see the impact in the May and June reports.
"The local economy in the first half of March was less interrupted than the last half, so that first report will not show the full scope of the effects and many factors will further shape those results," they wrote. "For example, the surge in purchase of staple items will boost sales tax receipts. Future receipts will be challenged by lower demand due to reduced income. However, federal stimulus payments should dampen this impact for staple items. Durable goods sales declines may behave differently, particularly those paid on installment."
The coronavirus pandemic's ultimate impact on state revenue remains to be seen, and will include both losses due to lower tax collections and some boosts from the stimulus bill Congress passed recently. Anticipating possible shortfalls, Gov. Brad Little ordered state agencies in late March to cut spending by 1%, or $40 million, which Adams said is roughly equivalent to the sales tax hit the state expects. Adams said the Division of Financial Management plans to update its forecasts more often and will come out with ones soon taking into account the coronavirus’s impact.
“What the governor is trying to do is ensure we have a solid understanding of what our potential impacts are so we can make adjustments as needed,” he said.
Individual income tax collections in March came in at $114 million, or $44 million higher than expected, largely due to refunds coming in lower than forecast. However, Santos and Pipemeyer wrote they expect this gap to shrink due to higher refunds in the coming months. Since income tax payments this spring are based off of people's 2019 incomes, Adams said he doesn't expect these to be greatly affected by the coronavirus, but with unemployment and underemployment skyrocketing he said he expects a major hit in the next fiscal year.
"The governor is taking steps to begin to address that proactively," Adams said.
Specifically, Little is asking state agencies to come up with plans to cut spending by 5% in the 2021 fiscal year, which runs from this July 1 through June 30, 2021. Adams stressed that this is just being done as preparation and that the federal money the state will be getting may make those kind of cuts unnecessary.
"We haven't ordered anything official," he said. "We're forecasting frequently because this thing is rapidly evolving."
Adams said Little's and the Legislature's decision to put more cash into the state's rainy day funds will help make up for revenue losses.
“I think you’re going to find Idaho starting from a much better position than most states,” he said.
Corporate income tax collections came in at $14 million in March, or $10 million less than expected, which they attributed to "soft quarterly estimated payments and filing collections."
For the fiscal year so far, individual income tax collections have come in at $1.1 billion, or $119 million more than forecast, while corporate income tax collections have come in at $152 million, or $5 million short of projections. Year-to-date sales tax collections, at $1.28 billion, are $2.5 million above projections.