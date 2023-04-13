A 134-year-old national nonprofit dedicated to improving regulation of public utilities has partnered with 30 utility commissions and state energy offices from 23 states to tackle regulatory and policy questions about implementing power from new nuclear generation.
The Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Public Utility Commission are among those taking part in the recently formed Advanced Nuclear State Collaborative. Agencies from Montana, Utah and Wyoming also are participating.
The collaborative was initiated by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, which dates to 1889, and the National Association of State Energy Officials. The effort is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, a National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners news release said.
States considering or pursuing the deployment of advanced reactors were invited to join the collaborative. Members will receive "direct support" from nuclear experts while being able to share information with the cohort, the release said.
“As State Energy Offices explore different avenues for incorporating advanced nuclear into their programming, policy, and planning efforts, the Advanced Nuclear State Collaborative offers a valuable platform for peer-learning and information exchange on opportunities and barriers to deployment,” said Richard Stover, the administrator for the Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, in the release.
The collaborative's? activities started in March with introductory calls from the national associations to members. Later this month collaborative members will conduct a site visit to Richland, Washington, home to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, for an in-person Advanced Nuclear State Collaborative launch workshop. Richland is 10 miles south of the Columbia Generating Station, the Northwest's only commercial nuclear energy facility. The group will tour the area's nuclear research and development facilities and surrounding nuclear sites.
Last June, National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners toured nuclear research and development facilities at Idaho National Laboratory's campus in Idaho Falls to learn how INL is "leading in the research, development, and demonstration of advanced nuclear technologies," the association's website said.
“Along with providing a space for states to discuss their experiences with new nuclear generation, the ANSC initiative will also help states to understand how nuclear technologies fit into their communities,” said NARUC Executive Director Greg White in the release. “This additional level of knowledge is important, as many states are working on energy transitions to meet new clean energy requirements.”
Other events and resources, such as webinars and peer-sharing calls, will be offered to state members throughout the year, the release said. The associations also will prepare toolkit resources for the group.
"The Advanced Nuclear State Collaborative is an exceptional opportunity to support interested State Energy Directors in exploring policy and planning options to move nuclear options forward in addressing their state’s energy reliability, affordability, economic and environmental goals," NASEO President David Terry said in the release.
