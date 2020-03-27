Like much else in America today, how seriously to take the coronavirus and how to respond to it have become marks of political identity for some people.
This can be seen in the national response, with 16 out of the country's 24 Democratic governors having issued statewide stay-home orders as of Friday but only six of 26 Republican governors — including Idaho's Brad Little — taking similar steps. It can be seen in the national debate, as President Trump and some of his supporters emphasize the importance of getting people back to work quickly, with some arguing this is worth it even if it increases the risk of infection and death. Meanwhile, prominent figures on the left such as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow have lambasted Trump and red-state governors for not doing enough.
And it can be seen in Idaho. It started during the legislative session, the last week of which Democrats spent hammering the GOP for not taking the threat seriously and staying in session despite health warnings against congregating in large groups. Reactions to Little's order have also been split, with some to Little's right criticizing it while some Democrats have been more supportive.
"I'm concerned that some critical early time was maybe not made the most of here, but I don't want to diminish that I was really pleased at Gov. Little's stay-at-home order," said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. "I think it'll probably prove to be lifesaving that it was done."
On Wednesday, Little issued a 21-day order directing people to stay home for the most part, follow social distancing guidelines, restricting travel, forbidding gatherings and telling non-essential businesses to close their physical locations. The order contains a wide range of exemptions for occupations and businesses deemed necessary.
Little said at a news conference that he didn't issue the order due to outside political pressure — Maddow, for example, had gone after Little twice over the preceding week for not requiring closures — but was following the recommendations of public health experts due to community spread of the virus in both Ada and Blaine counties. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, put out a statement backing Little about a minute before the governor even began to speak.
"Many of you have done an incredible job of following social distancing guidelines, but the spread has become communal and that means we must take even stronger precautions," Bedke said. "It is important that we do not panic, please continue to follow the recommendations of our health districts. We will come out of this a stronger and an even greater community and state."
Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said Little kept legislative leaders in the loop but the decision was ultimately the governor's. Hill praised Little for making a courageous choice in a situation where he was bound to be criticized either way.
"I’m not going to second-guess him," Hill said. "He’s got more information available to him than probably any of the rest of us do. I trust the man. I know his motives are good and pure, and I know he wants to do what’s best for us as citizens. … I’m going to do whatever I can to help support him and to do my part."
While the legislative leadership supports Little, some more right-wing people and groups see the order as a threat to individual liberties. Ammon Bundy, an Emmett resident and political activist best known for leading the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, condemned it as a violation of the First Amendment rights of freedom of assembly and religion.
"The last time it was illegal to meet together as a people on this land was before the Revolutionary War," Bundy said in a Facebook video Thursday promoting a meeting for people concerned about the order. "Since we won our independence, it has never been illegal to assemble as a people. Now, yesterday afternoon, Gov. Brad Little … and the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Dave Jeppeson, have declared it illegal for the people to assemble."
A few hours after Little's announcement, members of the vaccine-skeptic group Health Freedom Idaho held a small rally in front of the state Capitol to express their concerns. Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman sent Little a letter criticizing the order as "disproportionate to the need, and out of line with what governors facing similar situations are doing." Hoffman urged Little to at least delay its enforcement by 48 hours, restrict people's movement less and let more businesses stay open.
"It is wrong, and we at IFF assert, unconstitutional, for the government to take away people’s right to earn a living, to assemble, and to move about freely," Hoffman wrote. "You correctly noted a couple of weeks ago, 'history will remember our reaction' to this virus. It is worrisome that what people will remember is how people were forced to surrender their freedom for the notion of security. No doubt, COVID-19 will be used again to justify some future lockdown of entire populations of Americans."
Little said on Idaho Public Television on Thursday that the order is temporary, and shied away from saying he would take punitive measures to enforce it. Most people, he thinks, will comply.
"I'm sure there's going to be some people who do that (violate it), that's their stock in trade but they're going to be in the minority by a long shot," Little said.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, expressed mixed views on it. If a stay-home order was necessary at all, he said, part of him wishes it had been done earlier.
"I do have to have faith he’s been consulting with the experts, and I haven’t been," Zollinger said. "I personally would have liked to have seen something a little less restrictive, but I don’t know who he’s been talking to. I just have to trust him I guess."