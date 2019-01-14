The head of the state’s STEM Action Center downplayed a $1 million gap between her budget request and Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation today, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. Grants and industry donations should help plug the gap, and fund a state computer science initiative, Angela Hemingway told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Monday.
“Businesses are showing they’re willing and able to step in,” she told budget-writers. You can read Richert’s full report here at idahoednews.org.
In the coming weeks, JFAC will have to write a budget for the 4-year-old STEM Action Center, an offshoot of the governor’s office, designed to promote education in the lucrative fields of science, technology, engineering and math. That means the committee will have to decide how to fund the computer science initiative, Richert writes.
The center sought $2 million in ongoing money for the computer science initiative, which helps pay for teacher training, grants for schools, regional STEM fairs and scholarships for students to attend computer science camps. Little requested $1 million in one-time money, and it would go into a separate STEM Education Fund.
Hemingway, in her presentation to lawmakers, said Idaho still has an “astonishing” backlog of more than 6,300 unfilled STEM jobs. Filling these vacancies would create more than $400 million in payroll, and pump an additional $22 million into state tax coffers.