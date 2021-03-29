BOISE — Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, presented a bill during the current legislative session that would make teacher health insurance more affordable. And for a brief moment, it seemed it was going to pass and the entire education insurance system would be getting a significant overhaul. The bill passed the House Education Committee 12-2. It flew through the full house with a 51-14 vote. On March 15, however, the bill met its death in the Senate Education Committee.
The Senate Education Committee’s members ultimately decided there were too many unanswered questions for them to feel comfortable giving it a pass. They wanted to hear more from insurance companies and others who would be affected by the bill.
“I am very frustrated that some folks didn’t engage earlier on the issue, which I think is why we still have some of those questions we have in our minds,” Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian said.
Legislators have been trying to address teacher health insurance for more than 10 years. It’s not the first time a teacher insurance bill has failed. And it likely won’t be the last. In the meantime, teachers continue to face steep insurance costs, with rates that in some districts increase as much as 20% in a year.
“This is my 30th session here in the Legislature. And I have probably seen that many plans trying to deal with insurance at the school district level. And this is the only one that we feel finally hits the mark,” said Karen Echeverria, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, about the bill.
Furniss, who’s made a career out of helping large companies design insurance plans, believed he could use his industry expertise to come up with a better plan than any previous attempt. Furniss’ interest led to him and Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, being appointed to head Gov. Brad Little’s Teacher Benefits Working Group last year to study the issue.
In recent years, many school districts have seen the elimination of family coverage, rising copays and increasing deductibles. Since each school district has its own separate plan, insurance rates vary widely. Usually, the smaller the district, the higher the cost of insurance which creates difficulties for smaller districts. Families on school district insurance plans average $1,200 to $1,500 per month in premiums, with an average deductible of between $1,500 to $2,500, according to Furniss’ findings.
“They have high commissions, high fees. In these smaller districts, when you have one or two claims, your rates go up 10%, 15%, 20% a year,” Furniss said.
Increasing health insurance premiums have made it difficult for smaller districts to retain teachers. Furniss said it creates less incentive for teachers to “work where they live.”
“As I met with school districts in those smaller districts in my area, their number one concern was with losing teachers. Many, many times they told me they were losing teachers because they could get a better health insurance package somewhere else. Some teachers were driving 50 miles, particularly for Clark they were driving from Bonneville. They would save $300, but they were driving 50 miles one way,” Furniss said.
Furniss’ solution was to create a way for school districts to opt into the State Health Insurance Plan. Though schools have been allowed to opt in since 1974, schools choose not to because they don’t have a way to afford the costs of buying into it. This bill would allow schools to use their funds dedicated to career ladder increases, meaning raises for more experienced teachers, to pay the premiums needed to join the state plan. Teachers in participating districts would stay on the same career ladder rung and wouldn’t receive the pay increases prescribed by the plan.
The total projected insurance cost, if all schools opted into the state plan, would be $338,141,442. That money would come out of existing state-provided discretionary funds, employee contributions and a portion of the salary-based apportionment set for those career ladder increases.
At face value, taking away career ladder funding may sound like a negative thing for teachers. But according to Furniss and co-sponsor Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, the majority of teachers would take home more money per year if their school district opted into the State Health Insurance Plan.
“A really short way for most people to understand it is take-home pay. What we’re talking about is your paychecks. Your salary could drop (or) stay the same as it was the year before. But since they’re not taking out as much for insurance, your take-home pay will, in many cases, actually be higher,” Kerby said.
A Jefferson School District starting salary is $40,990. A Jefferson teacher with one spouse and two children pays $11,237 for their health insurance plan, meaning their take-home pay is $29,753. Under the career ladder plan, a teacher given a raise would make an additional $1,241, bringing their take-home pay after insurance costs up to $30,994.
Under Furniss' bill, that teacher would not receive that raise. But their yearly premiums would fall from $11,237 to $7,924. Their take-home pay after insurance would be $33,066. That take-home pay would be $2,072 more than if they had gotten the career ladder raise.
Kerby believes the state insurance plan is far superior to what most schools have. He taught for 21 years before becoming the superintendent of New Plymouth School for another 21 years. Kerby said when he became a legislator and joined the state insurance plan, his deductible dropped from more than $3,000 to $350.
However, not all school employees would benefit. In Pocatello, single teachers without spouses or children pay nothing for insurance. Under this bill, they would pay about $60 per month.
The Idaho School Boards Association was in favor of it, as was the Idaho Association of School Administrators.
“This is the first time we’ve had light at the end of the tunnel. For 13 years when I was the superintendent of Melba, we dealt with 12%, 13%, 14% increases in our insurance costs. And trying to find those dollars when sometimes from the state we get 3% to 6% (budget increases), it made it really hard and you have to make cuts in other areas,” said Andy Grover, executive director of the Idaho Association of School Administrators.
However, the biggest disagreement school advocates had about the proposal was the means through which Furniss wanted to fund the plan. While the Idaho Education Association, the state teachers union, isn’t necessarily against it, it ultimately decided not to support it. No one from the association testified in the committee hearings for the bill.
“The rising cost of health insurance for educators is an ongoing issue that does need to be addressed,” Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, said. “While we appreciate the efforts of Rep. Furniss, we have some significant concerns with the proposed legislation. Most notably, it would cannibalize the hard-fought gains in the Career Ladder and rely on teachers footing the bill for the insurance coverage of administrators and classified staff. Especially with federal dollars available, there is no reason for a new insurance plan to be implemented on the backs of Idaho’s dedicated teachers. We don’t believe this proposal is a viable solution, but we encourage all education stakeholders to continue working together to find an appropriate way to address a long-term problem.”
Furniss knows the problems with teacher insurance aren’t going away. He was disappointed to see his bill die in the Senate, and he thinks many members of the Senate Education Committee didn’t fully understand the bill.
“It’s a complicated issue. It has many moving parts, I just think they really didn’t understand it. … I have several legislators tell me this is the closest we’ve ever gotten to solving this problem over the many years that they’ve been there,” Furniss said.