Voters in Idaho Falls and Swan Valley will have some decisions to make May 21.
Idaho Falls voters will vote on two Idaho Falls Auditorium District seats. And Swan Valley School District 92 will vote on a $420,000-a-year five-levy supplemental property tax levy.
Steve Vucovich is running unopposed for election to a four-year seat on the auditorium district Board of Directors, and Lezhai Gulbransen is challenging board Chairwoman Terri Gazdik for her six-year seat. Vucovich was appointed to the board earlier this year to replace Jill Kirkham after she resigned.
Swan Valley is asking for a substantial increase from the current $40,000-a-year five-year levy, and it would increase property taxes for the levy from $19 a year per $100,000 in assessed value to $190 per $100,000, according to an informational sheet provided by the district.
The biggest chunk of the new spending, or $1.25 million over five years, would be spent to expand the school gym. The district also would spend $400,000 to upgrade the school's heating system and $100,000 for a new bus. Smaller items include spending $50,000 to enhance school security, $25,000 to repair the school's playground and cracking sidewalk, $25,000 each to upgrade the phone and fire safety systems and $10,000 to replace the high school shuttle car.
Some of these proposed upgrades stem from professional recommendations. For example, the Idaho Division of Building Safety has recommended the school replace some cracking sidewalks, replace an old swing set and make a couple of other safety-related playground upgrades. The Idaho office of School Safety and Security has recommended upgrading the phone system, classroom doors and intercom system, while the fire chief has recommended installing an up-to-date fire system. The building doesn't have one now. The levy needs 55 percent support to pass.
Early voting started Monday at Bonneville County Elections, 825 Shoup. Ave, Idaho Falls. People can vote early there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 17.
People also can request an absentee ballot if they do so by 5 p.m. on Friday. The mailing address for requests is 605 North Capital Ave., Idaho Falls ID 83402, and requests must include the voter's name, address, a mailing address for the ballot and signature. Including a phone number also is recommended.
People can also request an absentee ballot by fax at 208-529-1188 or by email at vote@co.bonneville.id.us.
Election Day is May 21. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.