BOISE — Aaron Swisher announced Monday he plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson again this year.
Swisher, a Democrat and an economist and author who lives in Boise, filed his campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Feb. 13. So far no Republicans have filed to challenge Simpson, who has been in Congress since 1998, in the GOP primary, and no other Democrats have filed either. If Swisher and Simpson become their respective parties' nominees, the 2020 race will be a rematch of 2018. Simpson was re-elected with 61% of the vote that year. The district includes all of eastern Idaho and extends west to take in part of Boise.
"Given Rep. Simpson’s recent vote against impeachment — against even having an inquiry — I felt that it was an imperative that he be challenged this year," Swisher said in a statement. "There are some things that should simply be a non-partisan matter. And standing up for our constitutional framework, and the checks and balances that our forefathers put in place, should be one of those universal things."
Swisher largely focused on income inequality and economic issues during his last run, as well as criticizing Simpson's long tenure in Washington and what he characterized in a news release Monday as Simpson's "inconsistent stand on the federal budget and steeply inflating deficit."
"Congressman Simpson once again welcomes Aaron to the race," a campaign spokesman said.