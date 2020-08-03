Dr. Boyd Southwick doesn't see a lot of patients through telehealth.
Pre-pandemic, that number was zero. Now for a few visits each day, Southwick, former president of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, is hunched over his desk talking to a patient through a video call on his laptop, or a phone call.
On the afternoon of July 28, the right corner of his computer screen filled with the face of a recent high school graduate who moved from Idaho Falls to Arizona half a year ago. For years, Morgan Felt had been seeing Dr. Southwick, as had her mother and sister.
Since moving, she's had trouble finding the right doctor. Her upcoming church mission made that hassle more troublesome — she needed two months of medication to tide her over until she could see a new doctor in Utah, where she set off for Saturday.
"Trust with a doctor is something you have to take years to build," Felt said. With the few doctors she visited in south-central Arizona, she felt like she wasn't "receiving the same level of care as I had with Dr. Southwick."
Felt has seen Southwick a handful of times via telemedicine sessions. It's been a change, but it's grown on her.
"It's a little different than I'm used to, but everything takes adjusting to," she said. "It's just a matter of getting used to."
She's among thousands of Idahoans who are adjusting to seeing doctors virtually for certain visits as the pandemic pushed fast-forward on a statewide effort to expand telehealth access in rural, expansive Idaho, with one of the worst doctor shortages in the nation.
Lingering over this expansion is the question of whether the quick changes to Idaho's telehealth landscape will remain permanently. The state and federal government temporarily lifted restrictions, including reducing the security requirements for communication platforms and to loosen the licensing requirements for doctors to provide telehealth. Idaho's five major health insurers also made the shift to embracing telehealth easier by paying for telehealth services at the same rates as they pay for in-person services.
The payment promises by insurers last mostly through the end of the year. In most other states, at least some of those promises are legally backed. Idaho, a Republican-dominant state whose lawmakers largely prefer to let the market play its course, rather getting the government involved, is among 13 states without laws requiring insurers to cover telehealth services at the same rate they cover in-person services, to some extent, according to the Brookings Institution.
Some doctors and medical leaders argue the lack of clarity going forward leaves open the question of whether telehealth will be financially feasible for Idaho doctors to provide.
"If I don't get paid for the visit, then it's not financially feasible," Southwick said. He put it bluntly: "If they stop covering it, we'll stop doing it."
Others, such as insurers and state officials, say regulatory and market hurdles prevented telehealth from being offered by more providers, which meant insurers didn't know how many people actually wanted to see doctors from the comfort of their homes.
John Worley, vice president at Blue Cross of Idaho, said demand for telehealth will become clearer once the pandemic ends, returning the health care industry to its homeostasis. That's when long-term reimbursement questions should be settled, he and other insurers say.
"We're gonna stay committed to that path of not creating disincentives" for doctors to offer telehealth, Worley said. Blue Cross guarantees payment at parity through the year's end. "We just want to watch the data, see what's happening, and make appropriate changes to reimbursement next year when we have a little bit more data."
The pandemic 'blew the doors open'
Statewide, telehealth visits have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Between the state's Medicaid program and private insurers, there were more than 150,000 telehealth visits between March and June, according to figures provided by the state departments of Health and Welfare and Insurance.
"This isn't just about COVID. Telehealth existed before COVID," Southwick said. "COVID just blew the doors open."
Worley said the shift to telehealth services in Idaho was night and day for Blue Cross. Early on this year, he said the company saw claims for less than a hundred telehealth visits each month. In early May, he said Blue Cross saw more than 14,000 telehealth claims in one week.
"When there's that much volatility in the amount of volume that you're dealing with, we want to step back and look at that," Worley said.
Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said that's how many Idaho insurers are looking at payment for telehealth.
"Even though they're not statutorily or contractually obligated, they all did it, and they all are (paying for telehealth at parity). And all are trying to determine how long they're going to continue that," Cameron said. But, he said, "the crystal ball isn't very clear as to how long the pandemic is going to last and what needs there will be for the consumers."
Medical leaders in Idaho say doctors' concerns about how insurers cover telehealth services aren't anything new.
"Prior to the pandemic, one insurance company would pay for their set of services at this level. The next insurance company would pay for a different set of services at this level. Those would change every year," said Susie Pouliot, CEO of the Idaho Medical Association. "It makes it difficult for a practice to be able to offer robust health services."
How plans for payment parity could bear fruit
Pouliot serves on the state's Telehealth Task Force, a group formed in July 2019 to examine the state of telehealth in Idaho and recommend reforms. The group is considering recommending that insurers pay for telehealth services at parity. That recommendation, if the group votes for it, would go in October to the Healthcare Transformation Council of Idaho, which will bring recommendations from a handful of working groups to the state.
The council's co-chairman, Dr. Ted Epperly, said requiring insurers to pay for telehealth services at parity is "a no-brainer." He said the state could mandate payment parity in at least two ways: Through a bill in the Legislature or through an executive order by the governor. He noted that other states already have similar laws in place.
"Idaho has always been a bit slow on stuff like this," Epperly said.
Cameron, whose department oversees regulations for insurers, said he thinks the state Legislature will take up discussions over telehealth about "what is the appropriate standard, and whether or not it should be paid at parity or some percentage of parity."
Regardless, insurers and doctors say the changes to telehealth have transformed Idaho's health care market — easing access to health care, particularly for people in remote, rural areas where doctors are few and far between and broadband connections sometimes aren't reliable.
"We believe in telehealth moving forward," Worley said. How will that happen? It's not just on insurers, he said. Providers have to be willing to provide telehealth services, too. "It's really not on one party. It's on the entire environment. We all have to work together to make this work on a long-term basis."
Southwick put the onus on insurers. Telehealth won't replace in-person health care, by any means, he said. But he's predicting that patients will still be asking to see him from their homes.
"I didn't see any demand before COVID because it didn't exist," Southwick said. Telehealth was "dead in the water" here, he said, because "it wasn't being paid for." But, "now that everyone's tasted the benefit of telehealth, this is going to want to continue afterward."