Texas Attorney General Impeachment

Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, right, talks with this attorneys Tony Buzbee, left, before closing arguments in his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

 Eric Gay - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newly acquitted of impeachment charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back on the job and getting back to the usual.

Promises to keep dragging the Biden administration into court. Support from former President Donald Trump. And coming soon, a sit-down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.


